In 2021, Cardano was the most developed project on GitHub

According to data from CryptoRank and Santiment, Cardano was the most developed project on GitHub in 2021, with over 140,000 events.

With about the same number of events throughout the year, we find Kasuma and Polkadot in second and third place respectively. Cardano beats Ethereum’s development business, in fourth place by a large margin of distance from the rest. Santiment defines a GitHub “event” as: reporting a problem, creating a pull request, commenting on a problem or pull request, or fork / fix / analyze a code repository.

“The most developed cryptocurrencies on GitHub in 2021. According to Santiment, Cardano has become the most developed project in the industry, followed by Kasuma and Polkadot.”

Last week, during a live on YouTube, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, revealed that there are about 127 projects in development on the Cardano blockchain. Hoskinson also predicts that, thanks to the popularity of NFTs, the number of ADA users will grow exponentially.

Cardano’s technological advancement gained significant momentum after Alonzo. The Hydra upgrade of layer-two represents one of the most notable work-in-progress improvements on the blockchain, which transfers off-chain transactions to staking pools without sharing the ledger itself. Theoretically, this could allow the network to scale linearly, with hundreds of “Hydra” nodes capable of processing hundreds of transactions.

A new fintech funding mechanism should also be mentioned, known as “initial stake pool offering” (ISPO) and currently only adopted by the Cardano blockchain. This mechanism allows users to delegate their crypto to a protocol, obtaining in exchange the tokens of the project they have funded. Conversely, ADA’s staking rewards go to the developers. The funds do not leave the wallet of the delegate, in this way the process is quite safe. One such project, Genius Yield, saw its ISPO exceed $ 118 million in 24 hours.