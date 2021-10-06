News

“In 2021 I will turn my career around”

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch held at Harvey Nichols - Arrivals Featuring: Rihanna Where: London, United Kingdom When: 19 Sep 2017 Credit: Lia Toby / WENN.com Featuring: Rihanna Where: London, United Kingdom When: 19 Sep 2017 Credit: Lia Toby / WENN.com
Rihanna

Lia Toby / WENN.com

The new album of the singer is among the most anticipated of the new year.

Rihanna is confident in 2021: in the year that is about to arrive, the pop star will release her ninth studio album after a long absence from the music scene and will carry on new and ambitious fashion projects.

“I will take my music and my brands to a different level,” the diva, founder of the successful brand Fenty, explained to Closer.

Speaking of the upcoming holidays, RiRi confided that he will spend Christmas in Barbados, his homeland. “It is important to be with friends and family, but I feel at peace when I am there. It’s a wonderful place, with great beaches, food and people, ”he admitted.

The singer has perfectly immersed herself in the spirit of Christmas. “It’s a bit of a cliché but I love to decorate the tree. It is one of those traditions that announce that Christmas is coming ».

While not giving up on her work-out regime, Rihanna will make some exceptions to the rule. “I will not deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, I eat it. I will train three or four times a week: feeling fit is important to me ».

«Feeling good about yourself is a journey. We have to learn to love each other. If we really think about it, I’m sure we will all find flaws in our bodies, but when we really learn to love each other, we will end up loving them too, ”she concluded.

