in 2021 it is still No. 1

FOR THE SECOND YEAR – The Toyota Motor Corporation (which can count on the Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino brands), after having overtaken the Volkswagen Group last year, also in 2021 confirms itself in first place among manufacturers. The Japanese house has increased its margin on the Germans, registering a 10.1% increase in world deliveries, reaching share 10,496,000 vehicles. Global Volkswagen Group sales, by contrast, fell to 8,882,000, a decrease of 4.5% (here to learn more), mainly due to the supply problems of electronic components.

FIRST ALSO IN THE USA – Toyota gained ground on rivals as they managed to avoid long disruptions of the production minimizing bottlenecks in the supply chain typical of this pandemic period. The result was also excellent in the USA, where it managed to overtake General Motors, thus becoming the first manufacturer in the country.

THIRD BEST EVER – The result of the Toyota group obtained in the calendar year 2021 was the third best ever, behind that of 2019, when it delivered 10,742,000 vehicles, and of 2018, when it reached 10,594,000. The Toyota brand alone was able to sell 8,855,000 cars, a significant increase from 7,973,000 in 2020.

ON THE ELECTRICAL PARTS ON THE MUTE – A pioneer of hybrid engines, Toyota also registered the record of electrified vehicles in 2021: as many as 2,621,000, a figure that includes hybrids, electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. There were only 14,407 pure electric units, a very low number when compared to the 453,000 that the Volkswagen Group was able to sell. But this gap is destined to gradually reduce starting from the marketing of the Toyota bZ4X and the subsequent battery-powered models of the Japanese company: as many as 30 are expected by 2030 (here to know more).