“In 2021 the group made record investments”

For A2A, 2021 closed “with record investments. In the period 2017-2019” the group “invested 700 million euros in industrial capex, in 2020 there was an acceleration, albeit in full pandemic, and in 2021 we budgeted 1.3 billion euros and closed at 1.7 billion “. This was stated by Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A, in presenting the update of the Group’s 2021-2030 Business Plan in call with analysts.

The presence of A2A “in central and southern Italy is strong” and we are working in the area “on the gap in waste cycle plants”. From Lombardy “we moved” with activity “to Lazio, Puglia, Campania, Sicily and Sardinia” while “Calabria is now our third region”.

A2A “will participate in the tender” for Sea Energy – added Mazzoncini -, “which we believe is a strategic asset for the development of district heating in Milan”, a “key objective for the 2030 target of de-fueling”.