in 2021 the number of journalists detained in the world was “record”, 488

Burma, Belarus and China are the countries with the most journalists in prison The NGO explains that the increase in detained journalists, of the order of 20% in one year, “is mainly the result of three countries”: Burma, Belarus and China, whose national security law imposed in Hong Kong has caused a sharp increase in the detention of journalists in this territory. An increase that is also recorded in the Xinjiang region, “where one million Uyghurs are detained in the camps and they are in particular because it has become a sort of information black hole”, reports Christophe Deloire, general secretary of RSF to AFP. pointing out that 70 Uighur journalists were imprisoned.

The five countries in which the highest number of journalists were arrested on 1 December are China (127), Burma (53), Vietnam (43), Belarus (32) and Saudi Arabia (31).

The number of journalists detained is also increasing Numerous female reporters were also arrested. “Never has RSF registered so many detained journalists”, in total 60, a third more than in 2020, the association deplores. While men still represent the majority of jailed journalists worldwide (87.7%), Belarus is the country that has locked up more female journalists (17) than male colleagues (15).

Fewer journalists killed in 2021 Thanks to “the evolution of regional conflicts (Syria, Iraq and Yemen) and the stabilization of the fronts after 2012 and 2016, which were particularly deadly”, underlines RSF, this year there is the lowest level of journalists killed in the last 20 years.

Mexico and Afghanistan remain the two most dangerous countries for journalists this year, with 7 and 6 deaths respectively, followed by Yemen and India in third place, with 4 journalists killed each. The share of female journalists has also increased, with 4 killed in 2021 compared to 2 last year.