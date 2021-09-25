in 2021 you can earn by showing admirers your hot photos

Onlyfans is the new social network of the moment, which however differs from other platforms due to the lack of complaints where it would be necessary. The purpose? Earn money through your own hot images (and not only) with a paid service.

But how does the platform work and how many active users are there? Let’s see it together.

Onlyfans: the new explicit frontier

The portal of Onlyfans got the better of it (together with TikTok) during quarantine. Generally i reasons for which users sign up, especially in this period, it is out of need to round up or even to get involved and experiment.

Inside, any user can earn an average of 180 euros, with peaks up to several thousand.

The only way to get access to the risqué content is by paying a fixed monthly fee or, possibly, according to your needs. In short, the more “followers” you have, the more you earn.

Fortunately, however, Onlyfans is not just an erotic site. There are users who use it for advertise as a “creator”, that is by publishing artistic content and proposing to their followers to pay a fee every month.

Onlyfans also hosts the world of fitness. In fact, many personal trainers have worked their way up to create online profiles thanks to which they can work profitably. The OnlyFans market is quite varied and you can also find famous people inside.

Among them appeared the model Bella Thorne, which remained subscribed for a short time just to post some exclusive videos. In doing so, he earned a whopping two million dollars.