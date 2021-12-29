In 2022 Cardano and Ripple will be out of the top 10: Arcane Research (Wednesday 29 December 2021) (Wednesday 29 December 2021) The blockchain research firm also predicts that Bitcoin will continue to perform better than the S&P 500 index in the next year. Arcane presented his predictions for the 2022 for various digital assets and for industry in general. The research firm has compiled a report highlighting numerous predictions on various aspects including token prices, regulations, and the performance of different cryptocurrencies. In particular, Arcane crowned Binance coin as the 2021 winner, explaining that it crushed both Ethereum and Bitcoin in returns. Here’s a look at the other major predictions: The fate of Ripple (XRP) e Cardano (ADA) According to the research company, next year the two halts will slip and …Read on coinlist.me

Advertising





Agenzia_Ansa : Nomisma forecast on expensive bills: ‘In the absence of government intervention we would have a 61% increase for gas; … – petergomezblog : Single check, risk of insult for 413 thousand families who will receive less money than before. The Parliamentary Office says so … – Mov5Stelle : Also in 2022 and 2023 we will be able to take advantage of the tax credit for the purchase of filtering systems, mineralize … – adamfoureira : How can we hope for 2022 IF THE FILM OF PIO AND AMEDEO COMES OUT ON 1 JANUARY? GO, FUCK, REALLY THE RELEASE OF THE FILM … – fast : RT @ Frances52779614: #loss ?? It’s a difficult world … But we will also make it in 2022. In the meantime, I’m training. # 29 December # good … –







In 2022







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: In 2022





