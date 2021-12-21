In 2022, HDMI 2.1 will be everywhere, and that’s not good news

HDMI 2.1 is one of the hot topics of recent years. But why has there been so much talk about it? And why are they still causing great confusion today? The reasons are different, but it all stems from the decision to make it a flexible standard, adaptable to devices of different price ranges. The standard provides many features, all optional, with which to expand the capabilities of the eARC to VRR, the problem is that you never really understood how to communicate them to the user.

Can a TV with eARC only use the name “HDMI 2.1”? Or do you need all the functions? Since they were presented we have seen different approaches to the topic by TV producers, but now the consortium that manages the development of the standard has released new guidelines that will increase the confusion even more. eliminating HDMI 2.0 and incorporating them into the now large family of HDMI 2.1.

Even more confusion

HDMI 2.1 is a standard designed to last a long time. If you make the most of their 48 Gbps bandwidth it allows you to carry signals up to 8K at 60 Hz without compression, they also bring with them important technologies for gaming such as VRR, ALLM (automatic game mode) and support for 4K at 120 Hz, not forgetting the eARC. If you still don’t know them, you can read our special dedicated to HDMI 2.1.

So far, TV manufacturers’ approach to this standard has not been univocal. Samsung for example, observing the web page of the top of the range QN900, does not directly mention the HDMI 2.1 but instead describes the support for 4K at 120 Hz, while in the specifications of this model the support for ALLM, FreeSync and all ‘are indicated. eARC. LG has chosen a different path, for example the web page dedicated to the G1 speaks directly of HDMI 2.1 and the supported functions. Even Panasonic, speaking of its top of the range JZ2000, does the same, but in an even clearer way, it is enough to read the section dedicated to the technical specifications to find summarized all the functions of the HDMI 2.1 present.

This difference in communication of the HDMI 2.1 standard has done nothing but increase the confusion among users less accustomed to the subject, a more strict regulation would have been desirable, but unfortunately it will not.

From next year the HDMI Forum, a body responsible for the management and development of the standard, has in fact decided to eliminate HDMI 2.0, using their specifications as a starting point to use the name “HDMI 2.1”, merging everything into a single cauldron. .

In fact, from next year it will be possible to sell TVs and monitors with HDMI 2.1 that have nothing of this standard.

To avoid problems, in the near future it will be necessary to check the technical data sheet of a product. As the HDMI 2.0 no longer exists, TVs and monitors will arrive on the market, which in the specifications indicate “HDMI 2.1”, but without any of their characteristics. Where present, manufacturers will indicate whether VRR, ALLM, eARC and support for 4K at 120 Hz or higher resolutions are available.

In short, instead of simplifying the understanding of the standard, it is further complicating it, a choice that can only lead to further confusion.