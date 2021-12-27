“In 2022, I will take Juve and Italy to the top”

TURIN – The fans have not seen him on the pitch since November 27, precisely from the 45 ‘of Juventus-Atalanta, match lost 1-0: Federico Chiesa , However, yes you are “training at Continassa “in full break for the Christmas holidays, because “I have to recover from an injury and I have decided not to go on vacation. I want to be 100% for 2022 “. In the interview granted to La Repubblica, the strong Juventus winger and the Italian national team champion of Europe commented on the episode aired on the documentary All or Nothing by Amazon Prima dedicated to the 2020-2021 season of the Turin club, in which church is taken up by Bonucci: “But I have a great relationship, also of friendship, with Leo and Giorgio (Chiellini, ed). When you have a problem or need advice, they are always there for the ‘young’ like me, Kulusevski or De Ligt“.

Chiesa: “Italy will return to the European Championship”

“Italy’s secret to the Europeans? There are two. The enthusiasm of Mr. Mancini and the group: always playing for his teammate, being a team until the end. As in the knockout phase and in the final after the English goal. The play-offs for the World Cup in Qatar? There is always great expectation of new victories. What the European Championship gave us, perhaps this qualification for the World Cup took away from us: we did not take advantage of the opportunities. But in the play-offs we will return to the team we were. We are absolutely not satisfied. We will demonstrate that Euro2020 was not an episode but part of a winning path. Is Ronaldo’s Portugal scary? You have to have respect for any opponent: first there is Macedonia. The important thing is to face them both as two endings“.

Chiesa: “Juve must have a great 2022. I’m here to win”

On Juve: “We have to think game after game, as the coach rightly said. I’m back on the 30th with the team, I had the misfortune to get hurt, but now we need to make a big 2022. Because Juve’s idea is always to win every match. Was there a lack of continuity? I think it’s due to two years in which different coaches came with different ideas. But now we are all rowing on the same side, and we think game after game. It is the only way. I came here with the mentality of winning any competition. Now we are aiming for the Super Cup against Inter, then for the Italian Cup. For the championship, we’ll see. And we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League: there it is all to be written. Is Inter unreachable? They are doing something great, they are doing well and they have continuity. We have to stand there and wait for missteps from those in front of us. But first of all we have to think about ourselves“.

Chiesa: “Cristiano Ronaldo made a choice”

“What rating have I given myself since I’ve been at Juve? More than positive. But I only think about 2022 and the next game (on January 6 against Napoli, ed). I want to win with Juve and bring them back to the top My real role? I am a winger but, of course, I always play where the coach wants, like against Chelsea to make the most of the space. But, as I demonstrated at the European Championship and with Juve, I’m a winger. Right or left. How much is missing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juve? He made his choices, for his career. This is of no interest to Juventus or to us. It is obvious that Cristiano is an absurd phenomenon and not having it makes the difference. But we have a new project, we are all with the coach. We will have a very busy January. We have to think about the present and the future: that is, making Juventus win. Regardless of who is there, or who isn’t there“.