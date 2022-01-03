in 2022 it will reach 100,000 dollars

Bitcoin’s 2021 was positive overall, as the coin gained 2% compared to the value at the beginning of the year, despite the collapse experienced by the cryptocurrency in recent weeks. The President of El Salvador strongly believes in Bitcoin, Nayib Bukele, who predicted the currency will skyrocket in 2022.

Indeed, according to Bukele Bitcoin could be worth as much as $ 100,000 by the end of 2022, doubling its market value, currently amounting to just over $ 47,000. Bitcoin reached a peak of $ 65,000 last November, to then begin a stable decrease that lasted for the entire month of December 2021.

El Salvador has been investing in Bitcoin for months now, and plans to make cryptocurrency central to their economy national: the country even created the Chivo national digital wallet, which was hacked last month, causing rather large thefts of currency from the wallets of many Salvadorans. El Salvador also wants to realize the first Bitcoin City in the world, a city where it will be possible to make and receive payments only in cryptocurrency.

According to Bukele, however, Bitcoin will play a central role in the mid-term elections American, which will be held at the end of 2022 and in which the administration of President Joe Biden could lose control of the Senate or even of the entire Washington Congress: according to the words of the President of El Salvador, cryptocurrencies will be one of the “hot” topics of the election campaign, contrasting the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, which for the moment, however, do not yet have a definite vision of the political approach to digital currencies.

According to Coindesk, however, the 100,000 dollar milestone remains far off for Bitcoin, also because cryptocurrency regulations will increase in 2022, due to the commitment of the Bank Of England, the American Federal Reserve, the European Union and the Governments of China and India in this regard.

The analyst firm QCP Capital, at present, recommends investors to diversify their equity portfolios, betting on the best cryptocurrencies of 2021, such as Avalanche, Fantom and Solana, or on the Ethereum blockchain.