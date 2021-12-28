2022 is almost upon us and those who follow the Horoscope will know that the new year will bring news but also problems for many zodiac signs.

We are certainly coming out of a difficult year in which we have learned to live with Covid 19 between restrictions and renunciations.

So, who more and less all the zodiac signs will be able to take back their lives in this 2022. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius will be the signs in pole position but we will not be able to focus only on these.

Among the signs that will be kissed most by luck is the Scorpio coming out of a very difficult 2021.

Both from the point of view of health and of family and work ties, the difficulties to be faced were many.

In 2022, luck will bring certainties but also money and love in the life of this zodiac sign struck by adversity

In 2022, those born under the sign of Scorpio will have to try to put aside anger and pride to get closer to a loved one. In fact, the events of 2021 managed to drive away very close people but the relationship can be mended with the help of the stars.

Stars and planets, however, are not enough when it comes to human relationships, people will have to do a lot by putting in effort.

Difficult situations in all fields, from work to love can be resolved for the proper sign in 2022.

During these twelve months, then, some Scorpios will be able to change their lives and make their dreams come true.

From a business point of view, a salary increase is on the way that will correspond to greater and more important tasks.

Get involved and play a game in which you can come out as winners with commitment and a little help from the planets.

However, it will take some patience to be able to achieve the much sought-after stability.

Even with regards to feelings and sentimental relationships, they will mend themselves and some stories that have been paused will start all over again.

A new chance, a new start for Scorpio for some of the stories that ended last year. However, the need for stability should make us think carefully about what to do.

Singles will have some opportunities to meet new people between January and February, so keep your eyes peeled.

For established couples, however, it will be possible to find meeting points on important issues. So, in 2022 luck will bring certainties but also money and love in the life of this zodiac sign struck by adversity.