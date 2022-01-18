In 2022 RBIS could pump like DogeCoin

SPONSORED POST *

2022 appears to be the year of RBIS. The native token of the ArbiSmart project has already increased in value by more than 1,000% and the price is set to rise in the coming months. Analysts are projecting huge earnings while ArbiSmart introduces multiple new ways to generate revenue, expanding its ecosystem to include a host of new utilities for RBIS, over the course of 2022.

RBIS and Arbismart in the first half of 2022

Automated crypto arbitrage

Arbitrage consists of making a profit by buying an asset on one market and then selling it at a higher price on another market. The ArbiSmart automated crypto arbitrage platform offers unrivaled profits of up to 45% per year, also providing great cover against a crypto crash.

ArbiSmart is integrated with 35 exchanges where it analyzes hundreds of coins simultaneously. The algorithm identifies cases where a coin is available on multiple exchanges at different prices at the same time. It then automatically buys on the exchange with the lowest price and then sells for a profit on the exchange with the highest price.

Price disparities between exchanges occur all the time for a lot of reasons, such as differences in trading volume between a larger and a smaller exchange. They occur with the same frequency in both an uptrend and a downtrend, so you will continue to earn a steady return, even if the market suddenly collapses.

Passive profits from automatic cryptocurrency arbitrage are exceptionally reliable, starting at 10.8% per year, and reaching up to 45% per year (from 0.9% to 3.75% per month). To see in advance exactly how much you will earn in this profit range, you can enter a deposit amount and a time period in the project’s return calculator.

ArbiSmart offers another passive income stream in the form of a blocked savings account. By simply storing your profits in long-term savings over a set period, you can make up to 1% extra per day.

A further source of passive profits are capital gains. These are becoming more impressive by the day, with the price of the token already climbing more than 1,100%.

The RBIS listing process

January saw the start of the listing process and with each further exchange listing the token, RBIS expands its global reach to the crypto communities that have built around the various individual exchanges. As RBIS expands its audience, liquidity levels and trading volume will also increase, causing demand to grow.

It is important to be aware that the token supply is limited, permanently set at RBIS 450 million. So, as demand outstrips supply, with the addition of new listings and the launch of new utilities, the price is expected to rise even more.

Manual arbitrage of cryptocurrencies

As an EU licensed company, ArbiSmart is limited in who it can accept as a customer. Strict regulations restrict who can buy RBIS through the platform, which has given rise to a price disparity as cryptocurrency exchanges can reach a much wider international audience.

Through the platform, it is possible to buy RBIS for just over $ 12, and according to the latest data on CoinMarketCap, it is now possible to sell it for $ 170 on exchanges such as LAToken and Coinsbit.

As a result, you can do a kind of manual arbitrage of cryptocurrencies, buying RBIS at a low price through ArbiSmart and then selling it at a high price on a cryptocurrency exchange, for a substantial profit.

Decentralized Yield Farming

ArbiSmart’s yield farming program to be introduced later this quarter will be offered externally through the DeFi application, UniSwap. With this new RBIS utility, you will be able to generate high industry returns of up to 1,000 APR with ease, only for the loan of your capital. You will be able to earn money quickly, effortlessly and securely by contributing to an RBIS / USDT or RBIS / ETH cash pool. In exchange for staking your cryptocurrencies, you will receive RBIS tokens and be rewarded with 0.3% trading fees on each transaction.

The funds will be accessible at any time, as the accounts will remain unlocked and if you use your RBIS for other utilities in the ArbiSmart crypto hub, you will receive preferential conditions and a higher APY.

In the first half of 2022, ArbiSmart will also introduce amobile app it’s a wallet that generates interest, supporting both FIAT and crypto deposits which will offer rates up to 45% per year. Meanwhile the next NFT market will include 10,000 unique digital artworks that can only be purchased using RBIS.

The second half of 2022

The second half of 2022 will see the addition of additional RBIS utilities to the ArbiSmart ecosystem. These include a cryptocurrency exchange, a investment launchpad to finance potentially lucrative digital assets and a package of crypto banking services including IBAN, crypto credit cards and secure payment services between ArbiSmart and various international banks.

With all these new earning opportunities, RBIS is on track to outperform big names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cardano. To get the token before the price goes up again, buy RBIS now directly from Arbismart or a decentralized exchange like Uniswap.

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.