In 2022, serious HIV patients arriving at hospitals will triple

Edgar, 26, worked in a car company. When he got sick, in February of this year, he went to the IMSS, because the diarrhea and weight loss quickly weakened him. But it was weeks before doctors suspected he was HIVand the confirmation took even longer because “there was no infectologist” in that unit in the state of Chihuahua.

Despite confirming the diagnosis, it took longer for him to start treatment with antiretrovirals due to shortages, and his health deteriorated rapidly, resulting in two hospital admissions.

His case was one of those followed by the organization HIVve Freeso his photograph on banners was part of the activists’ demonstration in front of the IMSS building on Paseo de la Reforma during the LGBTI+ Pride march, on June 24 to demand medical attention and antiretroviral treatment.

Two days after that protest, Edgar passed away.

“It is very sad that we are in 2022 and that while in other countries there is talk of long-term, intravenous medications and here we are still stuck by deaths from sarcoma, AIDS-defining diseases, shortages, poor care and homophobia. There is no reason for people diagnosed with HIV to be dying”, claims Alaín Pinzón, director of VIHve Libre.

The case of the young man is an example of what is happening in the fight against HIV in the country: this year there has been an increase in the number of people who come to primary care with significant progress in HIV infection, that is, with serious illness.

In the second half of 2019, 11% of patients arrived very sick at specialty hospitals, but for the second half of 2022, the figure rose to 33%, according to official figures from the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida).

These are those patients who are treated at the UNAM Clinic, the General Hospital of Mexico, the Children’s Hospital of Mexico, the Institute of Respiratory Diseases, the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán, the National Institute of Pediatrics and the Institute of Perinatology. Although there are also increases at the state level.

This could be explained by several factors: the effect of the COVID pandemic, since the “reconversion” of hospitals meant that they were dedicated to caring for those infected with the new virus, leaving aside services for other diseases.

Brenda Crabtree, infectologist and member of the National System of Researchers, explains that in a pandemic “many of the hospitals that treated Covid were those that treated people with advanced HIV disease; and there was also less approach of people to get tested and avoid the progression of the disease.

Added to this is the lack of detection tests in free services, since in 2022 the level of testing that was carried out before the pandemic has not yet been recovered, that is, in 2019, according to official Censida statistics. At the beginning of the administration, in 2019, 1 million 231 thousand HIV and syphilis tests were applied, in 2022 one million 26 thousand were carried out.

gravity advances

Every quarter, Censida issues a report on tests and care for HIV patients, and one of the statistics it tracks refers to the “immunological status of people living with HIV at the start of medical care,” according to with records of Anti Retroviral Administration, Logistics and Surveillance System (SALVAR).

This statistic considers the tests performed on people with confirmed HIV by counting the number of CD4, which are the lymphocyte cells of the white blood cells that fight viral infections in the body, but with HIV these cells are infected and die, hence, the fewer cells of that type a person has, the more likely they are to suffer from immunodeficiencies.

That is why each patient is checked for their CD4 levels, which means a “marker” to know how advanced the disease is. A young person, for example, has between 500 and 2,000 CD4 cells, while those with less than 200 are susceptible to opportunistic infections and can develop AIDS, explains Brenda Crabtree.

Hence, the health system records levels of more than 200 CD4 or less than 200 CD4 for each patient who begins medical care after being diagnosed with HIV.

In the second half of 2019, only two entities, Colima and San Luis Potosí, registered more than 50% of patients with less than 200 CD4, that is, with the most serious infection that could impact the development of AIDS or more diseases.

While in the second half of 2022, 29 entities register more than 50% of serious patients.

Mexico City had 28% of seriously ill patients in 2019 treated in its health services network, but for this year the percentage increased to 73%. It is the entity with the highest rate of infection and mortality from Covid and where hospital conversion was one of the main strategies against the pandemic.

Colima, which in 2019 was the entity with the highest percentage of seriously ill patients (61% throughout the country), continues to hold first place, but the number rose to 93%. While Durango, which three years ago registered only 17% of seriously ill patients, this year it increased to 78%. In Chihuahua, the entity where Edgar was originally from, 4 out of 10 reached the diagnosis with low lymphocytes in 2019, but currently they are 6 out of 10.

These numbers confirm what doctors had been detecting for months: patients are arriving more serious to hospitals.

Brenda Crabtree, who is also a representative of the Governing Council for Latin America and the Caribbean of the International AIDS Society, assures that “the diagnosis of HIV in advanced stages is something that should not exist, we should have more access to tests, with an offer universal and not only in hospitals, but also in the community context, and put on retroviral treatment, to avoid advanced disease”.

This, adds the specialist, means that those who have low levels of CD4 cells “have advanced disease and are more likely to require hospitalization and are more likely to die from HIV.” This has an impact on patients, but also on the health system, since they involve resources in more specialized treatments and hospitalization.