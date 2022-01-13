In 2022 the third world war: for the control of the Metaverse

If only half of the things that are said are true, the Metaverse will be such a revolution that, by comparison, the advent of the Internet will seem little. And to say that the web has changed our lives, allowing unthinkable forms of communication and knowledge. But now a completely different dimension is announced, almost another world, in which – thanks to ocular visors and tactile gloves that will reproduce the main physical sensations – we will have the illusion of meeting people and frequenting places far from us. Indeed, to be literally immersed in it. And on the unexplored territories of that new world, a less bloody war than the real ones has already begun, but no less bitter. Because now the real question is: who will manage the Metaverse? Will it be a single platform or will there be many competing? And in the first case: who will dictate the rules?

In some respects these are problems that have already emerged with the Internet and social networks, and in fact there are those who imagine similar solutions. Today, in theory, the network is quite free, but in fact controlled by a few operators: above all Google, and Facebook for the social environment. It is not unreasonable to hypothesize an even more oligopolistic structure in the Metaverse, because virtual and augmented reality will require very refined intangible infrastructures (software) and therefore more expensive to design.

In fact, the protagonists of the war to control our future, and obviously our data, are already deploying their armies. Mark Zuckerberg is the one who most of all discovered the cards, to the point of changing the name of his company that controls Facebook (the former company name), Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and more, including Oculus Rift, to “Meta”. manufacturer of viewers.

But many others are gearing up to control the Metaverse (or “the” Metaverse: for now the use with the article prevails, both in Italian and in English, but it is not certain that it will resist). Microsoft is developing two distinct projects, including a more business-oriented one. Among the other possible platforms there is much talk of that of Roblox, connected to the video game based on the creation of virtual worlds, and Decentraland, born from two Argentine developers but managed by a more “democratic” system (up to a certain point: organizational decisions they are taken with real votes, but whoever buys the most “land”, ie the virtual plots of land, has more votes).

“In the Metaverse I see an extremely fine, shrewd and timely capitalization of what already exists, in view of a big business”, reflects Gianni Fenu, Deputy Vice Rector of the University of Cagliari and professor of computer science: “It is a way to put together technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D, the cloning of oneself through avatars and direct three-dimensionality “. The one anticipated by Zuckerberg, in particular, “is a project of unbridled ambition. In order to achieve this, it is necessary to set up, for the whole world of developers at any level, a structure with exceptional flexibility and gigantic programming power, to create different worlds that talk to each other. In fact, Meta assumes the hiring of tens of thousands of computer scientists and engineers, and technically it would also be able to do so “.

It is legitimate to feel a rejection of these discourses, also because it is not easy to imagine in the abstract what the Metaverse will really be: we will understand it better when we begin to experience it. Maybe those who predict that it will turn out to be a flop, one of the many unfinished technological evolutions, are right. But many also predicted it for the Internet. Much will depend on how realistic the experiences guaranteed by the technical tools will be.

If it does not deflate, Metaverso could become an essential dimension for each of us, as the web is today: for example, business meetings in the not too distant future could take place in the virtual reality mode. It is not difficult to hypothesize further frontiers to be overcome, such as to even affect our housing choices and urban planning issues. Perhaps technology will allow me to participate in Stanford University lectures by remaining seated in my living room in Guspini, but having the feeling of having the teacher right here in front of me and being able to interact with him fully: including the handshake, thanks to the gloves mentioned above, and without even the risk of becoming infected with Covid (the pandemic, it is evident, is accelerating investments in all “tele” technologies – something). Movie stuff? Yes, but no longer a science fiction film: “A Japanese company – Fenu continues – has already created monitors on which you can act from a distance by moving your fingers in the air, as did Tom Cruise in Minority Report”.

Positive and negative scenarios

The consequences of such evolutions are potentially infinite, both positively and negatively. To name one: with remote meetings, the substantial elimination of business trips would be good for company budgets and also for the environment. But it could take jobs away from the hotel sector, and perhaps force airlines to charge higher fares to compensate for the reduction in traffic, making tourism more elitist.

“Business and education will be central to the Metaverse”, Fenu still predicts, “but a third pillar is the need to give everyone a customizable world, in which we will exist with the figure we like best: so who is fat it will not be fat, the bald one will have hair and so on “. Nothing that David Foster Wallace had not already foreseen in 1996 with “visual telephone interfaces”, by the way. Furthermore, other forms of business can arise from avatars: our alter-ego will, for example, need to dress carefully, and even clothes and accessories will probably be virtual objects to buy.

“In all this there is an ethical aspect that cannot be overlooked”, underlines the professor. “Man lives and improves because he is a relationship animal. If we remove that model of relationship in such a systemic way, the result cannot be painless. After all, there are already many cases of people who have been psychologically disturbed, some to the point of death, totally drowning in a virtual reality. Because they have lost all contact with physical reality. It is a latent risk. Fun is one thing; it is another if this dimension becomes a simulation model of my entire existence, for which I work in a parallel world, I move in a parallel world, I create my relationships in a parallel world ”. Also because, in the end, there will always be a moment when we will have to turn off the viewer, and we will find ourselves on our torn sofa, or in a dining room that needs to be repainted, with the neighbors making noise and the waste bin that wait to be brought down. It is life, and there is no Metaverse that can change it.

