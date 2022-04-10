In 2022 there have been two of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts

Ronin Network, an independent blockchain network compatible with Ethereum, announced on March 29 that hackers mined 173,600 ether tokens and 25.5 million USD Coin tokens, the US dollar-pegged digital stablecoin, resulting in a loss. approximately US$620 million.

The Ronin Network is best known for its connection to the NFT game Axie Infinity, where players can earn, trade, and sell tokens by breeding and training Pokémon-type characters.

Ronin said in a statement that its validation nodes had been compromised and funds were depleted in two transactions, in what has so far been the largest crypto heist in history.

The stroke Two weeks ago, he dethroned what had been the largest crypto theft, which took place in August 2021 from the Poly Network platform for US$610 million.

A hacker found a vulnerability in the Poly Network system and siphoned off the funds, but later returned the stolen crypto, saying he just wanted to expose the system flaw. Still, Poly paid $500,000 to get back some of the money that was refunded and offered the hacker a job.

The third largest heist happened in January 2018, when Japan-based Coincheck was robbed of $530 million worth of XEM tokens, the cryptocurrency that powers the New Economy Movement blockchain.

Although the NEM developers were able to identify the stolen coins, the cryptos lost a lot of value after the attack.

In fourth place is what was the first large-scale cryptocurrency heist and the largest bitcoin heist to date. From 2011 to February 2014, when it was discovered, the bitcoin exchange company MT Gox leaked $470 million in funds. In total, 100,000 bitcoins were extracted from the company and 750,000 from customers.

Back then, the price of bitcoin hovered between $550 and $750, while today a bitcoin costs more than $42,000. In other words, at today’s prices, the theft would have represented more than US$35 billion.

This year was presented, in addition to the largest robbery in history, also the fifth largest. The first major crypto heist of 2022 was on the Wormhole crypto platform, which lost $326 million.

The platform acts as a bridge between Ethereum competitor Solana and other decentralized finance networks. On February 2 of this year, hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability, which caused Wormhole to shut down. It was later revealed that 120,000 wrapped Ethereum (wETH) had been stolen.