in 2022 there will be 4 versions of the Dark Knight in theaters!

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, yet curiously that of Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson it will be just one of four titles coming to theaters starring the Dark Knight.

Yes, you got it right: in the course of 2022 four different Batman will be released in theaters, divided into three films. Let’s see together which ones:

The Batman : to open the dance will be the new film written and directed by Matt Reeves, due out in March. This brand new version of the Dark Knight promises to renew the myth of the DC superhero with a noir story centered on the character’s detective skills, his pain and his psychology, a story set during his second year of activity in Gotham. This Batman is played by Robert Pattinson.

DC League of Super-Pets : shortly after Pattinson's Batman, the animated film dedicated to the Super-Pets will be released in cinemas, where Batman will be played by an actor whose identity at the time of writing has not yet been disclosed. It seems unlikely that this Batman will be a major part of the film, which instead will focus on his mastiff Ace the Bat-Hound: the voice cast is made up of Diego Luna, The Rock, Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz.

The Flash : in the cinecomic with Ezra Miller, fans will see some good ones, as the film will represent the long-awaited return of Ben Affleck as Batman as the co-star of the story, who will see Flash travel through the Multiverse to discover new alternate realities. It is probably during his journey that the sprinter superhero will meet …

The Flash (BIS): … Michael Keaton's Batman, reprising his iconic role from Tim Burton's films released in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This is the fourth version of the Dark Knight that will appear on the big screen in the course of 2022. Furthermore, Keaton will also reprise the part in Batgirl, a film which, however, will not be screened in cinemas as it is produced and distributed exclusively by the on-demand streaming service HBO Max.

For more information, check out the spectacular new official photo of The Batman: the film will be released in theaters on March 3 next.