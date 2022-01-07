in 2023 the first production model

A CONCEPT TO SHOW TECHNOLOGIES – After making itself known in 2019 with the presentation of a range of electric models, the Turkish startup Togg, acronym of Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu, brings a new and interesting concept to CES in Las Vegas 2022, a electric sedan designed by Pininfarina. The Togg logo is new, illuminated and positioned just above the mask, consisting of the union of the two arrows which, according to the company, represents the unification of Eastern and Western cultures.

OWNERSHIP TECHNOLOGY – The interiors, where four single seats are positioned, presenting a minimal and technological style, thanks to the presence of the many screens that practically embrace the entire dashboard and central tunnel. There Togg he specified that the multimedia system is based on an unprecedented one platform named Smart Life, designed in collaboration with the Turkish-German IoT startup Home-ix. Its peculiarity is that it can access the commands of all the APIs (software libraries) of background applications, including those of connected smart devices, such as smartphones. The advantage of this feature is to make it possible to access all these apps directly from a single application of the car’s multimedia system, thus simplifying the experience of use (it will therefore no longer be necessary to use the individual applications). Another concept innovation shown at CES is the technology ofholographic assistant, which brings 3D images and augmented reality into the car, making human-machine interaction more interactive and captivating. The Turkish company has not disclosed the technical characteristics of the concept.

THE FIRST MODEL IN 2023 – The Togg, which is the result of a consortium of five local companies (Anadolu Group, BMC, Kiraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding) with direct support from the state, and which has defined itself as a technology company, stated that the first car a compact, defined electric SUV will reach the market e-SUV, pre-orderable from the end of 2022 and on sale from the spring of 2023. The first units will be delivered in Turkey, and subsequently the vehicle will be exported to Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Sweden. The range will then be completed with a medium sedan and, subsequently, by a compact suv it’s a multispace. The company’s goal is to produce a total of one million vehicles by 2030 thanks to a portfolio of five models (all engineered on the same platform).