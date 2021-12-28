in 2024 he is not running. And in its place … – Libero Quotidiano





According to Dagospia in the US there is a resounding turnaround in the Democratic Party. Given the state of decomposition of Joe Biden, among the US Democrats the idea of ​​launching is mounting Michelle Obama to the presidency in 2024. There are already those who approve of the choice as the podcater Joe Rogan: “She is fantastic, she is intelligent, she is the wife of the best president we have had. If he decided to run, he would win ”. Among other things, the possible Obama-Harris ticket should contend with the former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

The former first lady is the first choice for the presidency following the flop data of the current tenant of the White House. Michelle’s deputy would be Kamala Harris and in fact she is at loggerheads with Biden for the little space had in the current administration. On the other hand, the Republicans are ready to field the duo formed by former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

Meanwhile Biden in search of consensus has landed on Tik Tok with an ironic video, just seventeen seconds long, posted by the official account of America’s most famous boys-band, i Jonas Brothers launched into the Olympus of music thanks to the Disney Channel TV series. A video in 24 hours that has already obtained 50 million views, 10 million likes and 500 thousand shares. According to Repubblica it is “a desperate attempt to get its message on vaccines to a wider audience”. So Biden landed on TikTok: the Chinese app “beloved by Generation Z, which with over a billion users has surpassed even Google as the most visited platform of 2021. Biden tries to exploit its immense pool of users, unlike Trump who saw it as a potential Chinese espionage tool.