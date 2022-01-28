in 2030, the capitalization of Ethereum will reach 20 trillion dollars

A new report recently compiled by Ark Invest, a Cathy Woods company, predicts that Ether (ETH) will reach or even exceed a market capitalization of $ 20 trillion within the next 10 years, which would project Ether’s current money supply to a price of around 170,000-180,000 dollars per single ETH.

The report predicts huge results for Bitcoin (BTC) as well, stating that “it will likely increase in value as nation states adopt it as legal tender […] bringing the price of Bitcoin to over $ 1 million by 2030“.

Ark Invest is an American technology-focused wealth management firm with $ 12.43 billion in assets under management (AUM):

“The # BigIdeas2022 report is available! We started publishing Big Ideas in 2017, with the aim of enlightening investors on the impact of breakthrough technologies. This annual research report highlights our most provocative conclusions of the year. Download it!”

The forecast for Ethereum is mainly based on its growth rate in terms of utility and efficiency. Much of the innovation in the past couple of years has come from decentralized finance (DeFi). Ark commented on DeFi’s input, stating that:

“Decentralized finance promises more interoperability, transparency and financial services, minimizing intermediary fees and counterparty risk.”

According to Ark, smart contracts and decentralized applications on Ethereum are “eroding traditional financial functions at the margins“The report highlights how banking services, loans, exchanges, brokerage, asset management, insurance and derivatives are all available via smart contracts on the Ethereum network.

Furthermore, DeFi is also much more efficient. Ark estimates that the industry has surpassed traditional finance in the past 12 months in terms of revenue per employee: $ 88 million versus $ 8 million.

Regarding Bitcoin, the report predicts a counter value of 1.36 million dollars per single BTC, with a consequent market cap of 28.5 trillion dollars by 2030. Ark analysts reached this conclusion by estimating the future value for each of the eight use cases identified for Bitcoin, adding them together.

By 2030, the company expects Bitcoin to account for 50% of global remittances at a rate of 1.5x, 10% as an emerging market currency, 25% of US bank settlement volumes, 1% of the treasuries of global nation states, 5% of global wealth for high-net-worth individuals, 2.55% of institutional wealth, 5% of S&P 500 cash, and 50% of total gold market cap .

Ark also claims that Bitcoin mining “could revolutionize energy production“While global concerns have increased about the huge amount of energy that Bitcoin mining requires, the researchers believe that.”Bitcoin mining will encourage and generate more electricity from more and more carbon-free renewable sources“.

“Bitcoin mining represents one of the major incentives for energy producers, increasing the resources allocated to the development of renewable and intermittent energy sources”.

Despite Ark Invest speculation, both ETH and BTC spent a week to forget, with slumps of 22.2% and 13% respectively.