Tech

In 2076 we will have the chance to study Sedna, next time it will be 11,000 years from now

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

In 2003 Caltech astronomer Mike Brown discovered 90377 Sedna, a transneptunian object best known for its highly elliptical orbit of 11,390 years. Its perihelion, or its closest point to the Sun, will be in 2076 and then it will not be seen for millennia. For this we must launch a mission in 2029 or 2034.

Sedna is about the same size as Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt, but has a very different composition and history (by the way, do you know that a human colony is being created around Ceres?). What makes the celestial body unique is its incredible orbit, which takes it towards the inner edge of the Oort cloud, the furthest region of the Solar System. How did it get here? The theories are many.

The most quoted theory is that a ninth still unknown planet, perhaps ten times the size of Earth, has disrupted Sedna’s orbit and wiped out it and many other objects in very elongated orbits (that ninth planet could be, precisely, Planet Nine). At its closest approach, the dwarf planet will arrive about 76 AU from the Sun (for you to understand, Neptune is about 30 AU away).

A team of scientists from the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences recently modeled a series of possible trajectories towards Sedna, favoring a launch date of 2029 as the most viable option. This hypothetical spacecraft would come close to the celestial body in about 30 years.

It is not clear whether or not this mission will be launched in 2029 (and more importantly, we do not know which agency could support it), but it is a unique opportunity, as next time it will be in 11,000 years.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

EZVIZ C6TC on offer for Black Friday: price and discount

November 22, 2021

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti 16GB can wait

3 weeks ago

Apple has closed all stores in New York: here’s why

1 week ago

Telegram 8.3 arrives, already available for download from the Play Store: here are the news

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button