in 21 stuck in the cabin of the suspended cable car at 3 …

A nightmare New Year was experienced by 21 passengers who were stuck in a cable car at a height of 3,000 meters. It happened in New Mexico, where a cabin of the Sandia Peak cable car in Albuquerque (one of the most beautiful urban peaks in Mexico) was stuck in the middle of a snow storm, at minus 4 degrees. All 21 people (19 employees of the restaurant located on the top and 2 employees of the plant) were rescued between the night and the morning of January 1 by the rescue service.

A screenshot with passengers stuck on a cabin of the Sandia Peak Tramway (Instagram Ambra Santos)

It was around 9pm on December 31st, when the restaurant staff had boarded the cable car back to Albuquerque. But, when we reached the second pylon, the car stopped. And it began to swing home from bad weather. One of the restaurant employees made a story of what was happening on Instagram. Fortunately, the cabin was equipped for emergencies and the 21 passengers, warmed by some blankets, never lost radio contact with the ground station for updates on rescue. At 4 am the teams were on site but it took another four hours to reach the cabin from where the people were lowered one at a time with a system of ropes. Then they all walk up to the helicopters to go back downstream.