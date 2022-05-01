In 27 cities the pink regatta to shed light on women’s health – Lifestyles

On Saturday 30 April, the pink regatta will be held in 27 Italian cities to close the activities related to the seventh National Day for Women’s Health. Conceived and promoted in 2013 by Atena Donna, chaired by Carla Vittoria Maira, and established through the Ministry of Health in 2015, the Day aims to promote information and services for the prevention and treatment of the main female pathologies.

The Fiume in rosa initiative, which this year will be held simultaneously in 27 cities of Italy, from Turin to Naples, from Venice to Palermo, from Trieste to Cagliari, will conclude this period dedicated to women’s health.

“Health always passes through prevention. This concept must be very clear for each of us” says Carla Vittoria Maira, Vice President of the Onlus Atena Foundation and President of Atena Donna. For this reason, hundreds of health facilities have offered free visits and exams this year as well. For the whole week, in fact, consultations and instrumental examinations were made available to women and information events were organized by associations that deal with women’s health throughout the peninsula, to celebrate the week National Women’s Health Day which occurs on the 22nd. April.

The sporting event places prevention and information at the center of attention and wants to encourage women to be the first to pay more attention to their psycho-physical state, also through sport and lifestyles. The athletes will row together on rivers, ponds and at sea, demonstrating that we must not give up in the face of disease and that sport is always a fundamental resource. Rocío Muñoz Morales testimonial of the Day since its first edition, she will, as always, be the godmother of the event.

During the event, as always, gadgets commissioned by the Foundation will be distributed to women in prisons, through the Made in Carcere association. “It is the only major event dedicated to the prevention of all diseases that affect women that does not take place in one place, but throughout Italy at the same time, thus giving all women in the area the opportunity to book screening and access free for exams, also avoiding the problem of waiting lists “concludes Carla Maira. Atena Donna, among other initiatives, has proposed a project for the birth in Italy of the first hospital for women’s health, as a center for assistance and research.