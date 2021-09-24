“In 3 days I earn more than in 1 month”

A young British health worker, he left his job to open an OnlyFans account; in three days he earned more than his old monthly salary.

James Cowe grew up in Bournemouth, a coastal town in southern England. His future as a health care worker seemed almost written, as his parents are in charge of a private dementia care facility. “Working as a healthcare assistant in this sector is sometimes extremely rewarding, but it also involves very high pressures and responsibilities – the young man tells PinkNews – I worked for a total of six years in the healthcare sector and at the end of this month I realized that, due to the low pay, the work had become much more demanding ».

So James decided to take off his smock to no longer wear anything. The boy, in fact, has opened a channel OnlyFans where, for just under twelve dollars, you can see his explicit contents. Thanks to his college social media study and an aspect that would make any twink lover melt, Cowe quickly hit the 7,000 follower mark. An important number, which allowed him to earn in 22 days the salary that he would have previously obtained with a year of work.

“In three days of work I earned more than in a month of work – finally denounces in a video Tik Tok dedicated to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had proposed a wage increase of 1% – I’m sorry Boris, but now I do the whore online. I am extremely grateful to OnlyFans. I feel like this is potentially the start of a life changing experience. After struggling with such low pay in the healthcare sector, my future looks a lot brighter. ‘

