in 3 months the infections disappeared

Yesterday, in Tokyo, 8 infections, 95 throughout the archipelago. “Just” six deaths since November 7, two just the day before yesterday, long-term hospitalized patients. In August, after the Olympics, the infections had skyrocketed to over two thousand a day, and with a negligible number (less than 20 thousand) of tampons. And if up to a few weeks the hospitals – found each other from the beginning inexplicably unprepared to manage the pandemic – they were still in trouble, especially in big cities, now they are “emptying”. No ICU patients, Tokyo, 40 across Japan.

And this just as the local press finally realizes the tragedy of the “jitaku hochi”, of patients who died at home because they were rejected by the hospitals and in fact left to themselves. Apparently there are hundreds, whose death certificates often they do not indicate Covid-19. And the relatives are organizing for a “class action”, an almost unknown phenomenon in Japan so far.

But all of this is a thing of the past. Because while in Europe there is an emergency again and the nightmare returns – more than justified – more or less selective lockdowns, here in Japan the virus really seems to have disappeared. «Johatsu shita», they say here, «evaporated». Some, radicalizing a theory that, however bizarre it is is provoking heated debates both in the media and among “experts”, speak of “suicide”. According to Ituro Inoue, director of the National Genetics Institute, the virus in Japan would have “surrendered” in the face of the existence-resistance of a particular enzyme, Apobec3A, of which the Asian peoples, and the Japanese in particular, would be equipped. A theory to be demonstrated, but which actually recalls what happened at the time of Sars (2003). Also on that occasion, after an initial outbreak of infections, the virus disappeared, more or less suddenly.

More reliable, perhaps, is the theory that Japan – which from the beginning had aimed at it without officially announcing it, just think of the story of the Diamond Princess, the ship that was once blocked in Yokohama but whose “indigenous” passengers were freed and sent home by public transport – has achieved community immunity. This is also and above all thanks to the sudden acceleration of the vaccination campaign. It started with a serious and embarrassing delay (in September we were still around 30% vaccinated) now the percentage of vaccinated with double dose has exceeded 80%. Japan, which was last, is now in first place among the G7 countries, followed, at a short distance, by Canada and Italy. And from December 1st, the administration of the third dose begins, open to everyone, immediately, without age limits. And this in a country that traditionally – and with some legitimate reason – has always been wary of vaccines, to the point that it is the only state in the industrialized world that does not impose the mandatory nature of basic vaccines on children (polio, trivalent etce-ct ). A sudden and unexpected social and cultural pirouette: think, here no-vaxes do not exist. Or rather, they exist in private, but they are not organized and do not take to the streets. When the images of our events are shown on TV, the amazement of hosts and guests is total: “But why do they do it” is the question they ask themselves and to which no one knows how to answer. On the other hand, there is great interest and appreciation for the Green pass, a measure considered fair and effective. Someone, at the time, had even proposed to adopt a local version. But at this point, with the current numbers of the pandemic it really seems pointless. Japan is in fact back to normal: no particular restrictions, crowded public and local transport, social distance, in fact never applied seriously, disappeared. The mask remains, also “registered”, but not imposed. But the Japanese have always been used to it: a sign of civilization which in certain seasons (especially winter and spring) protects against bacteria and pollen. And now comes the “package” of Prime Minister Fumio Kushida. Almost 500 billion dollars to compensate entrepreneurs and relaunch the economy, which had stopped long before the pandemic arrived. And even a family bonus. The equivalent of € 1,000 for each family with minor children.

As long as neither parent earns more than 90 thousand euros a year. Not together, mind you. Each of them. As long as neither of them exceeds 90 thousand euros, they will be entitled to the bonus. Practically, over 80% of families. They will be of little use, say the “experts”: in 2020, when the former premier donated a first bonus, 70% ended up in savings. No effect on consumption. We will see this time, if the Japanese will start spending again. The economic recovery depends only on them, because the borders will remain closed for a long time to come. Too risky to reopen this happy island to tourists.