in 3 years a great impact on the world of work

Bill Gates released the traditional year-end post on his blog GatesNotes, explaining how 2021 was a heavy year for him thanks to his divorce from his wife Melinda, but also dedicating a few words to the future of technology. Specifically, he said his about it how the Metaverse will change the world of work.

According to the US tycoon and philanthropist, most virtual encounters should go from 2D representation of our people to 3D digital avatars of the metaverse within two to three years: “The idea is that you will eventually use your avatar to meet people in a virtual space that replicates the feeling of being in a real room with them”. The impact will be significant as more and more companies invest time and resources in creating new tools, hardware and software, for the metaverse.

For Bill Gates it is a form of cyberspace that will represent the new frontier of digital communication. This will be further reinforced by the rush for technological innovation seen during the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit every industry hard. The next critical step will be the creation of new VR glasses and gloves to faithfully capture and reproduce body language, our voice and facial expressions during life in the Metaverse. However, these tools will have to have a key feature: to be more accessible to the public. In that regard, his dear Microsoft is said to be working on 3D reality prototypes for smart working, which he himself would have had the honor of trying.

He then went on to talk about working in the office and from home, saying he was “really excited about the potential for experimentation”, given the many opportunities given to rethink how the world of work works and what could change.

Finally, Bill Gates also spent a few words on effects of digitization on education: “The ability of new digital education tools to transform the classroom obviously depends on the children having access to technology at home. The access gap has narrowed since the start of the pandemic and will continue to narrow, but many children still do not have a decent computer or a reliable and fast internet connection at home. Finding ways to expand access is just as important as developing new innovations “.