in 3 years they have scored only Ibra and Rebic

The words of Pegs in the conference they dissolved the last doubts of the eve. The feral news, which the supporters of the Milanese faith hoped never to receive, has arrived. The 241th “Derby della Madonnina” in history, the one that will probably indicate the route to follow for the Devil, will be the orphan of two of the most anticipated performers. Ibrahimovic And Rebic, in fact, they are still in the pits, and will not take part in the super-challenge on Saturday night. Two absences that have a crucial role in this team, and that will certainly weigh on such a prestigious and decisive commitment. Zlatan and Ante, on the 11th and 12th, from the arrival of the Swede in the Rossoneri contributed to the AC Milan cause with 61 goals. Even more they have made a difference in the races that matter. Above all derby. In the last 3 years, only they have scored for Milan in the Milanese derby: 4 goals for Ibra, 1 for Rebic, in addition to De Vrij’s own goal in the last match. To look for a different scorer, we need to go back until March 17, 2019, when Bakayoko and Musacchio punctured Handanovic in a daring Milan-Inter 2-3.





“We have grown a lot with Zlatan and now we have to show that we are strong even without him”, the Emilian coach recalled in the press room. And this year, Milan had to get used to living with the absence of their attacking totem. In fact, it will be the ninth time of the season in which Ibra will not be in the match, and the balance without him is surprisingly positive: 2.75 points per game on average in Serie A, against 1.8 with the number 11 in the field. On the other hand, the situation was different for Rebic, with whom in 2021/22 Diavolo scored 0.25 points more than the average per game. All statistical pills that, however, leave the time they find: there is no doubt that this team with its giants of Slavic origin at its disposal becomes more formidable. However, Milan can also do well by doing without Ibra and Rebic. Word of Mr. Pioli, who hopes to have proof of this in the most awaited clash.





By Giovanni Picchi.