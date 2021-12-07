in 30 days cases quintupled

Germany slows down France accelerates. The spread of infections in Europe confirms the ride from East to West of the new cases. The wave of the epidemic, which started in countries with a very low percentage of vaccinated people such as Russia, Bulgaria and Romania, continued in Greece, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, now overwhelms the France.

Miraculously – for now – Spain and Italy limit the damage, with an increase in new positive cases, but with numbers not comparable to those of northern Europe and a high percentage of vaccinated. How significant is the slowdown in Germany which in recent days had largely exceeded 50 thousand cases a day, with intensive care close to saturation and the subsequent decision to apply the 2G rule (the equivalent of our Super green pass) in all places open to the public? According to the Robert Koch Institute (the body that monitors the progress of the pandemic in Germany) the incidence on a weekly basis marks a slight decline compared to the previous week. It goes from 452 every 100 thousand inhabitants to 441. The same institute invites us to be cautious because due to the very high number of infections not all reports are registered promptly, but there is the impression that the peak has been reached, while the hospitals on the other hand, they are in great suffering. The situation in the Netherlands is similar.

France

Different speech in France where discos have been closed and anti-Covid rules in schools have been made stricter: Olivier Veran, Minister of Health, in presenting the new measures, explained that the progression of infections that he has overcome must be stopped quickly, even here , quota 50 thousand a day. To understand the violence of the wave in France just think that a month ago there were less than 10 thousand, so in thirty days they have quintupled. On the contrary, the Eastern countries such as Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania, after having reached a very high incidence (unprecedented), are now seeing a drop in infections which is however less marked in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The case of the United Kingdom which seems to have been on a roller coaster since last summer is anomalous: after a period of descent, the very steep climb has now begun again, the fear of the health authorities is that the effect of the spread of Omicron has begun and has compensated for the descent of the Delta.