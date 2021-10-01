In a better world film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot, location

Rai 3 airs the film today The bridge of spies. The spy film has its original title Bridge Of Spies. It also contains thriller atmospheres, it is made in United States where it arrived in theaters in 2015. The duration is 142 minutes.

Il ponte delle spie film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

Filming took place between Brooklyn And New York. Some scenes were shot in Wall Street, important artery of New York in the neighborhood of Manhattan which houses the permanent headquarters of the bag from New York.

The film is played by the following actors: Tom Hanks (James Donovan), Mark Rylance (Rudolf Abel), Amy Ryan (Mary McKenna Donovan), Alan Alda (Thomas Watters), Austin Stowell (Francis Gary Powers), Scott Shepherd (agent Hoffman), Jesse Plemons (Murphy), Domenick Lombardozzi (agent Blasco), Sebastian Koch (Wolfgang Vogel) And Eve Hewson (Carol Donovan).

The direction is by Steven Spielberg.

The bridge of spies film – plot

We are in the United States at the time of the cold war. The lawyer James Donovan, one of the most established lawyers of Brooklyn, must go to East Berlin to organize an exchange of prisoners between an American pilot e Rudolf Abel, a spy paid by the Soviets.

The US government manages to capture Abel and his defense is entrusted to the law firm he works for Donovan. The lawyer is personally involved in the defense of the spy. All this because the United States they want to demonstrate their guarantee and how they ensure a fair and just trial for any accused.

Donovan accepts the job after thinking about it for a long time. But he is under pressure from his wife, his boss and the judge: all three expect him to make a lukewarm defense, able to get him convicted. We are in a very difficult time, he is told from all sides, and theSoviet Union arouses great collective fear in everyone.

Final spoiler

The report of Donovan with his client is initially complicated by the spy’s reluctance to speak without filters. But Donovan in the end, with great difficulty, he manages to establish a good relationship and decides with him how to move to create a credible defense. Eventually he manages to avoid the death penalty on his client. The motivation he gives to the jury is as follows: “a Soviet spy can serve as a living much more than a dead one “.

The final verdict condemns Abel to 30 years of imprisonment that a Donovan they seem too many. So he embarks on a new battle to try to limit the sentence.

The overall budget to shoot the film was 40 million dollars. But the proceeds exceeded 175 million obtained all over the world.

The soundtrack was made by Thomas Newman which he replaced at the last moment John Williams unable for health reasons.

A curiosity: Tom Hanks And Steven Spielberg they had already worked together in two films: Save Private Ryan And The Terminal.