In a big evening jacket on ripped skinny jeans, Emma Watson casts a spell on the codes of the first row in the middle of fashion week

In the front row of the Schiaparelli couture fall-winter 2022-2023 show, which was held in Paris, the British actress dared an unprecedented association.

Embroideries, precious fabrics, and grand evening dresses came together during couture week. But not only… This Monday, July 4, the Schiaparelli house opened the ball for this haute couture fashion week with the presence of Emma Watson in the front row. True to her daring outfits, the British actress played on contrasts to attend this fashion show imagined as a love letter to craftsmanship. A stylistic appearance, honoring the style “streetwear » and to a key piece of the 2010s, unexpected at the very least during such an event.

Outsmart the codes

The interpreter of Hermione in the saga Harry Potter, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, enjoys playing with fashion codes. Last October, Emma Watson wore a cutout wedding dress and platform ankle boots on the Earth Shot Prize red carpet. This time, it’s the ripped skinny jeans that received his favor. A piece rarely seen in the front row of a haute couture show. It was associated with a short jacket with a large collar and open shoulders as well as a white shirt tied at the waist. A pair of black Dr. Martens finished this innovative stylistic combination.