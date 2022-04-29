In a crazy match, PSG concedes a draw in Strasbourg (3-3)

For his first match as champion of France 2022, the PSG faced the RC Strasbourg Alsace (9 p.m. on Prime Video) – at the Stade de la Meinau – at the opening of the 35th day of Ligue 1. The Parisians aimed to finish this 2021-2022 financial year as well as possible but faced a Strasbourg team still in the race for qualification in European Cup. Deprived of six players, Mauricio Pochettino had decided to renew its scheme in 3-4-3. Unsurprisingly, the trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappe was lined up again. Opposite, Julien Stéphan had opted for 3-5-2 with the presence of Kevin Gameiro in attack.

Summary of the match

Completely overwhelmed at the start of the game, the PSG conceded the opener in the 2nd minute through the former Parisian, Kevin Gameirowhich has picked up speed Presnel Kimpembe on a deep pass (1-0, 2′). A few minutes later, the Rouge & Bleu were close to a knockout but Adrien Thomasson’s goal was disallowed for an offside position by Ludovic Ajorque (9′). After regaining control of the ball, the French champions managed to combine better. Finally, the inevitable Kylian Mbappewell served by Neymar, equalized with a point against Matz Sels (1-1, 22′). Despite some interesting situations, the PSG returned to the locker room with this parity score (1-1).

In the second half, Kylian Mbappe was decisive in four minutes. After excellent service for Ashraf Hakimi in order to give the advantage to PSG (2-1, 63′), the world champion 2018 takes advantage of an uncertain back pass fromAlexander Djiku to give a good lead to PSG (3-1, 67′). However, the Parisians were feverish at the end of the match. A quarter of an hour from the end, the unfortunate Marco Verratti deviated from the thigh a head ofHabib Diallo to give hope to the RCSA (2-3, 75′). Despite some counter situations, the capital club was punished at the very end of the match. On a center of Dimitri Lienardthe new entrant, Anthony Caci equalized for the Alsatian club (3-3, 90’+2). Final score 3-3 between the RC Strasbourg and the PSG in this prolific first match of the 35th day of Ligue 1.

Thread of the game

0′ The kick off is given by PSG and Kylian Mbappé. Have a great game everyone!!!

1′ Big pressing from RC Strasbourg from the first seconds. The Parisians manage to bring out the balloons well

2′ RC Strasbourg goal (1-0) by Kevin Gameiro! On a through pass from the defense. Gameiro runs behind Kimpembe and overtakes him. The former Parisian then deceives Donnarumma with a powerful strike

6′ First ball from PSG in the RCSA area. But Neymar is reported in an offside position

7′ The Parisian defense has a lot of difficulty managing Gameiro’s depth and calls

7′ Gameiro almost doubled! On a cross, the striker is a few centimeters from taking a ball from the head in front of Donnarumma

7′ Yellow card for Bellegarde for a simulation in the surface

9′ Thomasson thinks of offering a second goal to his team. But Ajorque is signaled in an offside position at the start of the action. PSG is in big trouble

15′ PSG gradually manages to regain possession of the ball, but without being dangerous

17′ The French champions get a corner after a missed back pass from Perrin. Neymar manages to find Ramos’ header, but the Spaniard misses the target, hampered by the Strasbourg defense

20′ Marquinhos misses his defensive intervention in front of Bellegarde. The Strasbourg midfielder takes advantage of this and brings the ball up, but he completely misses his shot

22′ EQUALIZATION OF PSG BY MBAPPE (1-1)!!!! On an excellent through pass from Neymar, Mbappé takes speed Guilbert and cheats Sels between the legs

24′ New combination between Neymar and Mbappé. The French international tries to find the Brazilian in the box but the Strasbourg defense clears for a corner. The corner kick does nothing

26′ On a free kick, Messi tries to deceive Sels, but the Belgian goalkeeper diverts for a corner

30′ From a distance, Neymar tries to deceive Sels with a curled shot, but the RCSA goalkeeper remains vigilant. The Brazilian has been revving up for several minutes

36′ Nice exit from Donnarumma in front of Gameiro. The Italian clears the head in front of the former Parisian, who was once again launched in depth

39′ Excellent ball exit from the PSG defense against the pressing of the RCSA attackers

40′ Yellow card for Prcic after a foul on Mbappé

41′ Interesting free kick for PSG against the goal of Sels. But Neymar puts too much power in his shot which flies into the stands

43′ Not attacked, Bellegarde tries a long shot which passes over the skylight of Donnarumma

44′ Counter-flash for PSG. Served by Messi on the right side, Neymar tries to find Mbappé at the far post but Sels relaxes well to repel this pass

45′ One minute of added time

45’+1 The two teams return to the locker room with this parity score (1-1). Completely overwhelmed at the start of the game with an early goal from Gameiro, the Parisians gradually returned to their match and ended up equalizing by the inevitable Mbappé

46′ RC Strasbourg kicks off the second half

48′ PSG high recovery. Neymar serves Messi on the left side, but the sevenfold Ballon d’Or stumbles on the defense

49′ In the penalty area, Mbappé slips after contact with Nyamsi. No penalty whistled

51′ On a new error from Marquinhos, Gameiro almost took advantage of it, but the RCSA striker was taken by Ramos

53′ Excellent recovery from Bernat in the opposing camp, but the Spaniard dithers too much before serving Mbappé in the box

56′ Long shot from Prcic which narrowly misses Donnarumma’s goal

59′ Yellow card for Liénard after a delayed foul on Hakimi

63′ BUTTTTTTTTT FOR HAKIMI’S PSG (2-1)!!!! After an excellent ball outing from PSG against the opposing press, the Rouge & Bleu built up their action and Neymar once again served Mbappé in depth. The Frenchman crosses towards Hakimi. Alone in front of the goal, the Moroccan deceives without worries Sels

67′ BUTTTTTTTTT FROM PSG AND DOUBLE FOR MBAPPEEEEE (3-1)!!!!!!! On a completely missed back pass from Djiku, Mbappé anticipates well and deceives without trembling

72′ Yellow card for Neymar after a late foul on Prcic. The Brazilian will be suspended against Montpellier in two weeks

75′ Reduction of the gap for Strasbourg (2-3). On a corner, Diallo wins his duel in the air but his head is deflected into the goal by the thigh of Verratti, who scores against his side

77′ Fear in the Parisian defense, but the capital club is doing well

78′ RC Strasbourg is close to equalizing. After Verratti loses the ball, Gameiro is served in the area, but his shot hits Donnarumma’s outside net. PSG is scared!

80′ First change for PSG. Bernat gives way to Mendes

81′ On a cross from Neymar, Kimpembe is too short to take the ball back at the far post

86′ Neymar Jr gives way to Di Maria

88′ Well served back by Mendes, Messi gets into a striking position but Sels deflects

89′ Hakimi is replaced by Kehrer

90′ On a counter flash, Gameiro makes an excellent pass for Diallo, but the striker does not fit his shot

90′ Five minutes of added time

90’+2 Equalization of RC Strasbourg by Caci (3-3). On a cross from Liénard, Caci takes over with a flat foot at the far post against an absent Parisian defense

90’+3 Yellow card for Kimpembe for protest

90’+5 Last big RCSA situation, but Diallo misses his shot

90’+5 Yellow card for Donnarumma for saving time

90’+6 In a crazy match, PSG and RC Strasbourg parted ways in a spectacular draw (3-3). Despite a decisive Mbappé (2 goals and 1 assist), the Parisians were joined at the end of the match when they were leading 3-1 a quarter of an hour from the end.

Match sheet Strasbourg / PSG

34th day of Ligue 1 – Friday April 29, 2022 at 9 p.m. at the Stade de la Meinau – Broadcaster: Prime Video – Referee: Ruddy Buquet – VAR: Hamid Guenaoui and Stéphane Bre – Goals : Gameiro (2′), Mbappé (22′), Hakimi (63′) Mbappé (67′), Verratti (csc 75′), Caci (90’+2) – boxes : Bellegarde (7′), Prcic (40′), Liénard (59′), Neymar (72′), Kimpembe (90’+3), Donnarumma (90’+5)