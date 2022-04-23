Entertainment

In a crochet swimsuit, Aislinn Derbez delights her fans

The beautiful actress and model Mexican Aislinn Derbez managed to fill her millions of fans with emotions thanks to a photo she recently shared on her official Instagram account.

And it is that while posing from the beach In Costa Rica, the businesswoman also made it clear that she is happier and fuller than ever.

From her official social networks, Aislinn Derbez took on the task of delighting her fans by showing herself in a swimsuit.

It’s like enjoying the heavenly landscape of Zunya, in Costa Rica, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez showed off her figure in a white, crochet-style two-piece swimsuit.

It should be noted that in another publication, Aislinn had already modeled said garment, however, on that occasion she was posing from the vegetation.

The swimsuit, which highlighted Aislinn’s physical beauty, generated a wave of compliments towards her physical beauty.

Last month was one of the most intense and productive months of my life: I worked more than ever on my relationship with myself, my relationship with my daughter and @lamagiadelcaos,” she wrote in the post.

This is how Aislinn Derbez continues to show that she lives one of the best stages of her life, in which she is not only accompanied by her family and especially her daughter Kailani.

And it is that in recent months, at a professional level, he has also reaped great successes that he enjoys sharing with his followers on social networks.

Realizing that you can mix work (internal and external) and productivity with such a wonderful environment, it gave me a glimpse of the kind of life that I aspire for my future”, he confessed.

The truth is that Aislinn is a great example and inspiration for millions of people, because a couple of years ago, when she announced her official separation from actor Mauricio Ochmann, she was quite devastated.

That is why she decided to leave everything behind, move on and see for herself so that she could always give her little daughter Kailani the best.

In addition, although they are separated today, they have proven to have a good relationship for their daughter’s mental health, since it is the most important thing for them.

Animation and Visual Effects Engineer, graduated in February 2020. She began her writing career at the Show News portal in February 2020, working on writing notes, content on social networks such as Twitter and Facebook and updating content to always keep informed to the public.

