in a crop top JLo reveals her flat stomach and her curves

Recently appeared at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards where Jennifer Lopez had caused a sensation in body sculpting, the 50-year-old star repeats the operation, this time making a very noticeable appearance on social networks. The reason ? Her recent collaboration with Coach, of which JLo has been an ambassador for several seasons. An unprecedented partnership between the actress of Marry Me and the American company, which comes at just the right time for the mothers’ Day celebrated in France this year on Sunday May 29, 2022. The promise? An exclusive collection that focuses on pieces with character, destined to become the fashion trends of tomorrow.

Jennifer Lopez in jeans and Coach crop top to enhance her flat stomach

Immortalized under the eye of photographer Joshua Woods, the mother of 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian hypnotizes the camera as she shines. Accustomed to intensive sports training, diets consisting mainly of vegetables and fish, Jennifer Lopez pays particular attention to his line. And once more, jlo testifies to her sculptural silhouette and full form, revealing part of her flat belly underlined by a crop top stamped Coach.

To highlight its body shapesthe American singer slipped into low-rise jeans oversized to ensure a Y2K look, worthy of the style of the 2000s, when it was revealed. All in all, not to be like ordinary mortals, it is with an apparent kangaroo boxer slipped under her denim pants, that Jennifer Lopez confirms her fashion status. On his shoulders ? A pink aviator jacket to embrace the spring fashion trend, and on his feet, mules with square toe heels, as is also discussed on the field of the street style current. However, the stylistic detail that makes all the difference is none other than theit-bag from the luxury house, lined with a colorful chain handle that our legendary JLo carries at arm’s length. ” I really like the feel of the Pillow Tabby. To feel him like loving him, but also like touching him, hugging him and hugging him. I am obsessed with the color aqua. ». Enough to launch a real fashion trend just before summer.

Also read: