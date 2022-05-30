Entertainment

In a curious selfie Ángela Aguilar shows her toned abdomen in front of the mirror

Angela Aguilar.

Photo: David Becker for The Latin Recording Academy / Getty Images

Angela Aguilar took advantage of his visit to Yucatan to take curious selfieand it was in a bar in Mérida where he was seen in front of a mirror, wearing jeans and a crop top from Animal Print. The images are already close to half a million likesand complemented them with the word “happy”.

The singer is passionate about fashion and really likes to follow trends. Lately she has posed wearing jeans and various tops that reveal her toned abdomen, as in the image of her that showed her painting graffiti, and that caused a stir among her fans.

Angela already has more than eight million followers on Instagram, and is currently listed as the queen of the Mexican regional. She really enjoyed her stay in Mérida, where she offered a concert this weekend: “Mérida, I fell in love with your colors, your food, and your people”.

