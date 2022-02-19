“In a digital world, some still pay with technologies from 50 years ago”: CEO of Movii

Hernando Rubio, CEO of Movii, a Colombian fintech. Photo courtesy Movii

The CEO of the Colombian fintech Movii, Hernando Rubio, speaks with Yahoo Finance

“Financial services are the basis for the development of any society,” says

He defends that fintechs try to “democratize financial services”

Looking to the future, he talks about two megatrends: open banking and cryptocurrencies

The fintech ecosystem not only continues to grow in number but is also becoming more attractive to investors. Finnovista calculates that there are more than 2,347 companies of this type that exist in Latin America –until before the pandemic they were close to 1,500–, of these, 47% are in the so-called Pacific Alliance (Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile) , which together exceed those of Brazil, which in recent years has brought together about a third of this group.

In addition, between 2019 and 2021, investment in technology companies, with fintech in the lead, grew from US$4.9 billion to US$15 billion.

This growth seems unstoppable. One of the Latin fintechs that recently joined the list of companies with large investments was the Colombian Movii, which raised USD $15 million in a round in which Block and Hard Yaka from the office of Greg Kidd participated. With two million users in its mobile wallet, this company is the largest Specialized Company in Electronic Deposits and Payments (SEDPE) in its country and allows sending and receiving payments from bank accounts in Venezuela, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina , Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

Your CEO, Fernando Rubiospoke with Yahoo Finance about the fintech landscape in the region, its growth and how it is satisfying the appetite of investors from other latitudes.

Fintechs have nearly doubled in just under five years. What is this boom due to? Will it have a ceiling in the short term?

“Financial services are the basis for the development of any society. Today, when we are entering web 3.0, in which we are going to live on the Internet, after in web 1.0 we interact by email and in web 2.0 by networks social, we need to have the ability to make digital payments.

This is relevant because the one who has authorized moving our money in digital environments before is the bank, but in emerging markets, unlike the richest countries, we have been trying for more than a century and a half trying with the same banking services and yet we continue with a large part of the population without access to payment systems because the banks used all this time a model based on very old technology and a very high cost structure.

Fintechs are taking advantage of the opportunity given by the high penetration of the Internet in Latin America, where 75% of people already have access to the network, but also trying to democratize financial services, since today only 15% have a credit card. credit to pay online.

Fintechs have acquired a leading role driven by the rise of products such as cryptocurrencies or digital currencies, offering services that allow their exchange or as the possibility for individuals in different countries to transfer without bank intermediation. How do you see in the industry what is happening in those markets?

“We see it as little children, with emotion, seeing that at last the world is going to be fairer. Because what was happening was ridiculous, in the midst of the digitalization era and there are those who continue to pay with technologies created fifty years ago.

We pay with ACH, from debit to debit accounts or with cards, which work but are inefficient and insecure. You hand it to the waiter or the cashier and they can write down the number and the security code and in the next minute make a transaction.

The closest technology to replace that system is cryptocurrencies, which are born from the desperation of humanity for not being able to carry out monetary transactions between countries due to the barriers that exist and the shipping costs.

These will be the native digital currencies of Internet transactions in Web 3.0, and taking into account that we will get more and more into the Internet with the metaverse, if we are going to pay in that environment we will not be able to take out a credit card or make a transfer by debit account, except use cash. In this way we will take the leap so that there is no inequality gap between a few who can pay digitally and the vast majority who do not have that possibility.

How do you analyze the regulatory environment for fintech in Latin America?

“Regulators and governments fully understand what the opportunity that technology offers to democratize financial exercises means. Banks have been trying for many years but they need more competition to increase that penetration.

Each country has been doing it, trying to take care of users but promoting that competition. Mexico, for example, published the Fintech Law a couple of years ago, which seemed interesting, but in implementation it has fallen far short and generated disappointment. However, despite these problems, the ecosystem continues to grow a lot.

Brazil is the best example of how to do it right, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance have promoted competition a lot. In fact, there they are five or six years ahead of the rest of the countries in the region.

In Colombia, there is a regulatory entity and a government that have good intentions and want to promote competition, but they have not yet passed a great law, rather they have drawn up several regulations in a fragmented way, they have executed it well, but more forcefulness is needed for there to be a actual change”.

You recently raised $15 million from investment firms Block and Hard Yaka from Greg Kidd’s office, joining many other Latin American fintech firms. What is the attraction that these investors are finding in the region?

“We have many digital entrepreneurs who have found a great pain, with a very low penetration of financial services that becomes an interesting opportunity using technology to democratize them. Whoever does it will have a very high value and will take advantage of the fact that in the region there is a lot of money available in mutual funds.

In Latin America there is a perfect storm, a population of 650 million people, a very high Internet penetration but very low financial services. The result of this is an exponential growth of fintech and the consequence of this growth, added to good usability for users, is that the companies are going to be worth much more.”

What trends do you think are coming in this ecosystem in the coming years?

“Two megatrends are coming that will accelerate this much more. One is open banking and open data, in which the regulation will force banks to make users the owners of the information they possess regarding their financial services and not the other way around, as is currently the case.This will facilitate innovation and will serve for credit, payments, insurance, for everything.

The other big trend is crypto, which is the technology that will change the way people pay in the world, without barriers, languages ​​or intermediaries.”

