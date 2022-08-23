In a few days the United States will deliver the first 841 dollars of the SSI

Millions of recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are about to receive their first payment of $841, plus the financial aid provided by each particular state.

When is Supplemental Security Income paid?

The first payment of $841 will be sent on September 1, while the second should be issued near the end of September, most likely on the 30th. Both checks combined will add about $1,682.00 in aid.

However, while most payments are sent on the first of each month, there are months where two checks are sent because the first of the month may interfere with a weekend or holiday. Such is the case for the upcoming October 1 which falls on a Sunday, therefore, SSI recipients will receive two checks.

Why do some states offer more SSI payments?

Indeed, some states contribute to the total amount to be paid to SSI recipients. In other words, depending on the state in which the beneficiary lives, he or she may receive a supplemental payment in addition to SSI from the federal government.

What is Supplemental Security Income?

It is a program of the Social Security Administration (SS) that favors needy, elderly, or disabled people, as well as their partners, small children, or widowers. This program guarantees aid to those over 65, or disabled.

In other words, those who, being over 18 years of age, cannot do a regular full-time job for at least one year due to well-justified reasons. Children can also get help from SSI if their disability meets certain rules.

An increase in direct SSI payments

Generally, the maximum federal SSI aid value changes each year. In particular during this 2022 the SSI benefits have increased from the increase in the consumer price index that has been registered from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021.

That is why, as of January 1, 2022, the amount of the federal benefit is 841 dollars for an individual and US$1,261.00 dollars in the case of a couple of beneficiaries.

Some states supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. In other words, this makes the total levels of SSI benefits higher in those specific states. SSI benefit amounts and state supplemental payments vary based on your income, cost of living, economic conditions, and other demographic and social factors.

Supplement administered by social security

According to the Social Security Administration website, the following states adjust SSI benefits:

California

Delaware*

D.C*

hawaii

Iowa*

Michigan

Mountain

Snowfall

New Jersey

Pennsylvania*

Rhode Island*

Vermont

In the case of those marked with an asterisk, they are states where Social Security administers some categories of state supplemental payments, while the State administers other categories of payments.

More dollars in 2023 for SSI

SSI payments have increased significantly this year, and the trend could continue.

If no action is taken by the United States Congress, the reserves of the Social Security trust fund are expected to start depleting in 2035.

This is reflected in the 2022 annual report of the Social Security Administration Council.

“By the time these combined reserves are depleted, the combined trust fund’s continuing income would be sufficient to cover only 80% of scheduled aid,” the report states.