In a ‘finished’ league, Xavi’s Barça thinks differently

The League, the title, is in the hands of a Real Madrid that with eight games to play leads Barcelona by 12 points and it is enough to add 16 of the 24 that remain to be played to sing the alirón. Under normal conditions, with logic at the forefront of everything, there would hardly be any discussion about proclaiming Carlo Ancelotti’s team champion… But Barcelona are being stubborn, very stubborn and come April they keep alive the hope of getting a never seen comeback.

At the moment the Barça team, which said goodbye to 2021 in eighth place in the table, 18 points behind Madrid and 11 behind Sevilla, has already climbed to second place, defeating Julen Lopetegui’s depressed team, eliminated by West Ham in the Europa League and that they have barely won two of their last 10 league games to transfer the euphoria of the beginning of February (when they came within four points of the lead), to the current reality.

Pedri celebrates his goal against Sevilla. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

If football is a state of mind, Barcelona’s could not be better when it comes to the season’s moment of truth. It’s been 14 days without defeat and six consecutive victories in the championship, maintaining a more than remarkable level of play and demonstrating what he is capable of at the Bernabéu itself.

“If Xavi had arrived at the beginning of the season…” Joan Laporta lamented not too many days ago, admitting that, perhaps, he lacked the courage and courage of his young days to give a change of direction to the direction of a team who gives the feeling that the League is going to cut it short.

One day after the controversy that accompanied the victory of Real Madrid in Balaídos, the fans of the Camp Nou cried out against the arbitration suffered by Celta… and without hesitation they sided with their team, relaunching them towards a victory that was It tasted as transcendental to storm the second position as it was exciting to think about that impossible League title.

Is there a League? Madrid must visit Sevilla, Osasuna, Atlético and Cádiz in addition to receiving Getafe, Espanyol, Levante and Betis. From there, Barça must continue adding three by three and wait to see what happens. Wait to see if this Madrid resists but without lowering their spirits.

“As long as the math doesn’t say otherwise, we’ll keep fighting the League” proclaimed Xavi Hernández… And Barcelona supporters him without reservations.