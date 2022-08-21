In a flash: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde walked away from the controversy and enjoyed a romantic date

The Hollywood stars did not go unnoticed for the flashes in the last hours. From family outings to long-awaited vacations, celebrities were caught on camera in different circumstances. Two duos that, as expected, drew a lot of attention: one is that of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly who were seen walking around Brentwood, California, wearing striking outfits, very colorful and faithful to their respective styles. And the other is the one made up of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

The love between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde is still going strong while she faces her ex-partner and father of her children, the actor, in court. Jason Sudeikis, and also to the rumors of having quarreled with Florence Pugh when he directed her in Don’t worry darling. But none of these controversies prevented the couple from enjoying a night in New York and a romantic dinner at Rubirosa Pizza Bar.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, hand in hand, when leaving Rubirosa Pizza Bar, in the Big Apple Grosby-Group

On the other hand, in May of this year, Machine Gun Kelly surprised with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards in which he dedicated the song “Twin Flame” to his fiancée, the actress from Diabolic temptation. However, it was not only his show that caused an impact, but also the words that the interpreter said. Machine Gun Kelly referred to Megan as her “wife” and said that her presentation was also dedicated to an unborn baby: “And this is for our unborn child”, expressed the American before beginning to sing.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy a day date and with garish colors Backgrid/The Grosby Group

“Twin Flame” is a song that would represent some important event in the life of Colson Baker, the artist’s real name, according to fan theories. It could be a single for his fatherwho died in July 2020, or also about a possible pregnancy of Megan, which would have ended in a miscarriage in November. So far, the couple has not spoken about that aspect of their private life.

Since they met in 2020 they became inseparablebut the truth is that the singer I already had feelings for Megan long before.

The couple met in 2020 and got engaged in January this year Backgrid/The Grosby Group

In July of last year, the also actor revealed that in his adolescence he had a poster of transformers with the face in the foreground of who would be your partner. “It is seen that destiny works that way and with us it was like circular,” added the artist, who was shown for the first time with the actress more than two years ago. The couple met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the crush was instant. In January of this year, they engaged in a strange ritual in which they drank each other’s blood. .

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma,” Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which included a video of the proposal. In March of this year, the actress visited Argentina because the rapper performed at Lollapalooza.

Millie Bobby Brown sparks engagement rumors as she shows off a diamond ring on her left hand. The Hollywood actress had a moment of romance with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in ​​New York City The Image Direct/The Grosby Group

Another couple that also attracts the attention of the flashes is that of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi son of renowned musician Jon Bon Jovi. On this occasion, a ring on the actress’s hand aroused rumors of commitment while both were affectionate on a date in New York.

Stella Banderas in Nerano, Italy Backgrid/The Grosby Group

And if it’s about low-profile couples, Stella Banderas Griffith was seen vacationing in Italy with her boyfriend, Eli Meyer. The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith is 25 years old, she dreams of being an actress, but at the moment she directs short films and is the CEO of a beauty company.

The daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, Stella Banderas, was seen with her boyfriend Eli Meyer enjoying the Italian sun in Nerano Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Stella’s boyfriend He is the son of Ronald Meyer, vice president of NBC Universal and one of the most influential men in Hollywood, and philanthropist Kelly Chapman. In addition to being in the world of cinema, Meyer worked at the advertising agency Concepts Art and founded Curate, a platform to find freelancers. The relationship between the two has been developing with a low profile since 2019.

Secondly, the romance between Rebel Wilson and his girlfriend Ramona Agrum takes hold. The actress and the designer kissed in front of the flashes.

Rebel Wilson kisses her girlfriend Ramona as the two return from a lunch date in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend, musician Jute$, leave after having dinner at Haswell Green’s in New York City Backgrid/The Grosby Group

There were also celebrities who spent time with their families, from Gwyneth Paltrow and her mother Blythe Danner and a dinner to catch up on the ride Orlando Bloom and Daisy Dove, the daughter he had as a result of his relationship with Katy Perry and whose face he prefers to preserve.

Gwyneth Paltrow goes out to dinner with her mother Blythe Danner in the Hamptons of New York and was later seen taking a walk with a friend

Splash News/The Grosby Group