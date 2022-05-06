In a flash!: Leonardo DiCaprio with a mysterious woman, and Ana de Armas and Chris Evans… in love?

It’s no secret in Hollywood that Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans they have an excellent relationship. The actors first worked together in 2019 on Rian Johnson’s hit film, Between knives and secrets, and later they met again for two more productions. On the one hand, for the Anthony and Joe Russo thrillerThe Gray Man, and, on the other, for the Apple TV+ film, Ghosted, which originally had Scarlett Johansson as a co-star.

It was precisely during the filming of Dexter Fletcher’s film -of which Adrien Brody and Tim Blake Nelson are also part- where the bond between the actors became even stronger. Currently, both are filming in Washington and were seen sharing exits outside the shoot, very smiling and relaxed. Is this the beginning of a new romance?

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas became very close friends Grosby-Group

On the other hand, Leonardo Dicaprio was also caught by flashes. In his case, in New York City at 3 am in her car, and with a mysterious young woman in the back seat who was not recognized by the paparazzi.

The actor has been in a relationship with the Argentine Camila Morrone since 2017. In January of this year, the couple went on vacation to the Caribbean and spent their days on the yacht of the Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, where they remained throughout their stay. They were also recently photographed at the famous Coachella festival, so there would seem to be no problems in their relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the mysterious woman with whom he was photographed in New York Grosby-Group

In addition, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to be very much in love before the cameras, Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed bike rides after his triumphant run through the Grammys and the MET gala, and Katie Holmes once again put the magnifying glass on trends fashionistas.

Olivia Rodrigo has fun with her friends, riding her bike through Washington, DC Grosby-Group

Madonna and a friend, after seeing comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in West Hollywood

Grosby-Group

Pamela Anderson, smiling after a successful performance of the musical Chicago in which she stars Backgrid/Grosby Group

Will they work together? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught entering a film studio Grosby-Group

Katie Holmes goes for a walk after making her courtship with Booby Wooten official, and sets a trend again Grosby-Group