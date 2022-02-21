In a gray micro bikini, Angelique Boyer shows off her tan while sunbathing

Every time a TV project ends Angelique Boyer takes a long vacation, and at the same time pleases her fans with sexy photos and videos. On this occasion, she posed very sensual while sunbathing wearing a gray micro bikini, at the same time that she wore a perfect tan.

The beautiful French actress has more than 13 million followers on Instagram, where the temperature rose to the maximum thanks to some publications in which she shows off her perfect figure with bikinis and sarongs when resting in Tulum. One of the messages she wrote was “Life has magical things, sunsets, the sea, the sky, music and YOU! 🧜‍♀️ be magic ✨✨❤️”.

Angelique starred in the soap opera “Overcome the past” With Sebastian Rulliyour partner in real life. The last chapter of the melodrama was broadcast in the United States a few days ago and the public liked it. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the actress published in her account of Instagram many photographs in which he appears with Sebastián, and he wrote “may human relationships be healthier 🙌 I wish you brotherhood friends ✨ and a love that teaches you to love each other deeply and that together you may be the best companions in life 💞✨”.

