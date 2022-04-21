In a gray suit, Zendaya defies the codes of elegance on the red carpet

The actress of Dunes appeared this Wednesday, April 20 in an impeccable gray suit. A sober outfit and color that stood out.

A single shade of gray and everything goes off the rails. This Wednesday, January 20, Zendaya appeared in an elegant costume signed Fear of God. Fitted darted trousers with a straight cut, a minimalist top and a collarless jacket with marked shoulders… the actress has chosen to honor American creations. It was on the occasion of the HBO MAX ceremony in Los Angeles, where she went accompanied by her co-stars from the series Euphoria. A sophisticated and elegant look for the one who was officially crowned fashion icon at the CFDA Awards last November. She concluded with a pair of pointed pumps, which also came to perfect this gray watercolor.

In a monochrome Fear of God costume, Zendaya headed to the HBO MAX For Your Consideration event. (Los Angeles, April 20.) Abaca

Suit in series

This penchant for costume is nothing new. In her last public appearance, at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, Zendaya also wore a designer two-piece suit. Pointed shoulders, marked waist with a black satin tie, the actress wore it that day in a more androgynous way. A stylistic choice that opens a new page in Zendaya’s absolutely impeccable fashion resume.