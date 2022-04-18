In a green bikini Gaby Spanic shows off her figure after her surgeries

Four months ago Gaby Spanic She underwent a series of aesthetic adjustments to show off a more toned body, and now she has decided to show off the results in a video recorded by herself. Wearing a sexy green bikini, she posed happily on the beach, complementing the clip with the message “My angels! You wanted to see more of the result of my surgery because of the stories I uploaded today, so here is that video! Enjoying at the beach! I am delighted with the result of my surgery, my expectations have been fulfilled! If you are going to undergo a plastic surgery intervention, it will be vital that you surround yourself with a highly qualified medical team”.

At 48 years old, the beautiful Venezuelan actress has a spectacular body, something that is obvious in each of the posts on their social networks. She also showed the recent change of look that they did for her work in the telenovela “Warrior heart”from the producer Salvador Mejia.

In this melodrama Gaby plays Elisa, a painter who is the mother of the protagonists of the story (played by Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco, Rodrigo Guirao, Sian Ching Y Christian of the Camp). She recently talked about this new job, in which she will sacrifice beauty for acting, “which I love, it’s an acting challenge for me.”

