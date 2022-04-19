In a hospital in La Luz del Mundo, abortions were performed on victims of Naasón Joaquín, according to complaints | News Univision Latin America

The Gospel of John mentions the pool of Siloam when narrating a miracle of Jesus Christ in which he made a man blind from birth see. “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world,” exclaimed the son of God before spitting on the ground to make mud and put it over the eyes of the blind. “Go, he said to him, wash in the pool of Siloam. So the man went and washed, and returned to his house seeing, ”says the biblical passage.