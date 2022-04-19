In a hospital in La Luz del Mundo, abortions were performed on victims of Naasón Joaquín, according to complaints | News Univision Latin America

Sochil Martin, the young woman who uncovered the abuse scandal of the evangelical church La Luz del Mundo, remembers that the unbridled sexual activity of who was her spiritual leader, Naason Joaquin Garcia, It got out of control with some frequency.
This is the case, she adds, of some “maidens” from Joaquín’s harem who became pregnant contrary to the mandatory order to remain under contraceptive treatment.
The secret solution, according to Martin and another witness, was literally just around the corner: Siloe Hospital of Guadalajara controlled by the church.
“Abortions are performed on Naasón’s sex slaves who were pregnant, since he did not want anyone’s children,” details the complaint that Martin filed with the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in 2019, according to a copy of the file. court that obtained this medium. The investigation is still ongoing.
The accusation is only part of a detailed complaint in which Martin recounts a sordid secret history of the congregation, from the alleged money laundering to the way in which girls were forced to participate in orgies with the self-appointed ‘Apostle of Jesus Christ’ . Martin, who claims to have been sexual victim of the Joaquins, father and son, he also sued the minister in federal civil court in California.
Samuel Joaquín Flores, who was in charge of La Luz del Mundo for 50 years, inaugurated on August 6, 2008 one of his most desired projects: the Siloé private hospital.
The name and logo of the medical center were taken from the Siloam pool to relate it to the healing of the sick. He founded it near the headquarters of the congregation in Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, with the promise of offering quality medical services at low cost to his children in faith and under the motto “your peace of mind is in the health of the ones you love.”
But the medical center became the scene of covert interventions: According to Martin, abortions were performed there on victims impregnated by Naasón when he inherited the throne of the church.
The Siloé medical staff was also in charge of assisting the maidens to prevent and cure sexually transmitted diseases, such as human papilloma, adds Martin.
“They give women injections for birth control…they give them morning-after pills (drugs meant to interrupt fertilization, also called emergency contraception),” she described.
These accusations have not been mentioned in the Joaquín García criminal case in California. But they are part of the investigation of the Mexican government, which began with the process in the United States.
La Luz del Mundo did not respond to requests for interviews and comments sent by Univision regarding the alleged activities of the Siloé hospital.
Lawyers for Naasón, who has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including sexual abuse of minors, sex trafficking and child pornography, also did not comment.
A hearing was scheduled for this May 2 in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, in which it would be defined if the trial begins on May 9. The ‘Apostle’ has been detained in a city jail for almost three years. A judge set bail at $90 million, the highest in state history.
“The dark side of Siloam”
In an extensive interview with Univision, Martin assured that the Siloé hospital is part of the “organized crime” structure that permeates the dome of the evangelical institution. She found out when she was Naasón Joaquín’s maid and refused to please him sexually, she recalls. She claims that she received a beating from the ‘Apostle’ for which she required medical attention. It was a nurse from Siloé who cured her.
“I had a lot of pain in my body and I couldn’t handle the pain anymore, and Azalea sent for a person from the Siloé hospital so that a lady, already old, could arrive in a little house nearby, about a block from her office (from Joaquin). She gave me an injection. It made me very sleepy… It was something very fast and for about a day and a half I was like very dizzy,” Martin said, referring to Azalea Rangel, the pastor’s assistant who is also facing charges in Los Angeles and has been a fugitive since June 2019.
“But later I realized that it was in the same Siloé hospital where they sent the nurses to do the abortions or do tests when the girls had illnesses,” Martin continued. “It’s like the dark side of the Siloé hospital, but most of the members see the Siloé hospital as the hospital of the ‘Servant of God’ who cares for us.”
This is what happened in the properties of the patriarchs of the church La Luz del Mundo
One of the people who performed the abortions, she stated, was not a health professional, but rather a recruiter of girls or a ‘groomer’ for the Joaquíns. “She is not a nurse, that is, she is a person who is a ‘groomer’. She has been a ‘groomer’ for years and is a person who brings together women who seek abortion or women who are ill, and these same people who make this network are the ones who take them to the Siloé hospital,” Martin denounces.
“What are women doing abortions in a church-linked hospital?” she asks.
A former church member who worked at the Siloé hospital and who asked not to be identified for his safety, told this medium that abortions were an open secret in that private institute. “There were many young women, and many were minors, who had abortions,” said the source. “There was a streak in which there were many abortions at the Siloé hospital.”
At the same time, the Siloé staff suffered from alleged labor exploitation: they received low wages and some worked without earning a salary, the source said. “My biweekly salary was 1,800 pesos (90 dollars), but there are people who don’t get paid.”
Since the beginning of 2021, Univision Noticias has requested the Jalisco Health Secretariat and the state delegation of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) for reports on complaints, investigations or, as the case may be, sanctions related to Siloé, but they did not respond.
According to Sochil Martin’s account, the victims of Samuel Joaquín and those of his son were put to work for free in the hospital offices “to keep them busy”. Others were placed in businesses owned by the Joaquins and in church foundations.
“When we had to go to the hospital to do interviews with the doctors, with the nurses, with the directors of the Siloé hospital, I looked at the girls who worked there and it was normal to see them busy,” said Martin.
The statue of Samuel Joaquín, founder of Siloé, welcomes patients. Inside there are photographs of the deceased ‘Apóstol’ and his son Naasón Joaquín. But in the office of the Public Property Registry of Jalisco, the eldest son of Samuel Joaquín, Benjamín Joaquín García, and his wife, Noa Sally Aboganem Pineda, appear as owners.
A few years ago it was thought that Benjamín Joaquín, being the firstborn, would remain in charge of the church. It was not so. What he did inherit was several properties in Guadalajara, including houses and a percentage of the Samann University of Jalisco, according to real estate documents consulted by Univision.
Siloé’s website describes it as a private institution whose purpose is “to provide medical services… to improve your well-being, with a human spirit.” On its payroll there are more than 80 health professionals, who serve in more than 30 specialties, indicates the portal.
Outpatient functions began in 2001 and two years later integrated specialty services required for a “second level” hospital unit. It currently has four levels and a basement, a parking lot, a laboratory, a pharmacy, an ophthalmology unit, a vaccination center, radiology, an emergency area, an ophthalmology office, a nursery, and a rehabilitation and physical therapy area. His motto is “because your tranquility is in the health of those you love”.
Before the opening of Siloé, Samuel Joaquín solved the problem of unwanted pregnancies in Texas, according to a former pastor who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation. Although in those years the Aarón Joaquín sanatorium already existed in the church’s neighborhood, Hermosa Provincia, the ‘Apostle’ preferred to hide the consequences of his perversions outside of Mexico, he affirmed.
“He did not trust himself to do something there, but rather sent them out,” says the source. “(A) Houston used to send his women to have abortions very often. He had a trusted person there that I know his name, but I am not going to mention him, who coordinated the visit of these women to take them to the abortion clinics that he already knew in the city of Houston, Texas, ”said the source. .
This former minister who was part of the leadership of the church recounts that Siloé benefited in its early years from the volunteer work of several faithful, who believed they supported a community hospital that would offer free or low-cost medical care to members of La Luz del World.
“The objective that they promote and that they speak from the rooftops, which is the hospital for the service of the community, there is no such thing. It is a hospital to generate profits and it is a bad and expensive hospital at the same time. And it was done with the volunteer labor of many members of La Luz del Mundo church,” he said.
When asked what the destination of the income from the Siloé hospital is, the former pastor explained that the medical care will go to the pockets of the Joaquín family, the heirs.
While several ex-faithful consider it a sinister site that perpetuated the abuse of the Joaquín’s sexual slaves.
The Gospel of John mentions the pool of Siloam when narrating a miracle of Jesus Christ in which he made a man blind from birth see. “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world,” exclaimed the son of God before spitting on the ground to make mud and put it over the eyes of the blind. “Go, he said to him, wash in the pool of Siloam. So the man went and washed, and returned to his house seeing, ”says the biblical passage.