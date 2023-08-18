In a micro bikini, Emily Ratajkowski dazzles the network with her stunning figure

Emily Ratajkowski will be among the models present in the long-awaited parade of lingerie clothing El Secreto de Victoria. At 32, she confesses that it would be a dream to follow in the footsteps of the legendary models who have graced the catwalks of this great event.

This will be her first campaign with the famous lingerie brand and she will debut alongside Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. “I grew up seeing his pictures. So it is absolutely unrealistic to be involved in this campaign,” he said.

Emily Ratajkowski for Victoria’s Secret.

Emily Ratajkowski He also mentioned that it would be an honor to share the catwalk with these iconic models as they represent the very spirit of beauty. He also believes that he was very talented, as he showed style and confidence in every move on stage.

So while she awaits the premiere of this tour, the supermodel paralyzes social networks with ivory-colored lingerie. In fact, el secreto de victoria She has already shared a few pictures of the lingerie she is wearing and it looks amazing.

Emily Ratajkowski as a pigeon.

Emily RatajkowskiIn addition to sharing her excitement, she explains that the brand has also made major changes and embraced new ideals of inclusivity. “I am excited to be a part of the evolution of Victoria’s Secret and to work with your lovely team. I especially love the art direction behind this particular project. The women look so beautiful and strong in these pictures,” she said.

