In a micro bikini, Emily Ratajkowski dazzles the network with her stunning figure

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner7 hours ago
Emily Ratajkowski will be among the models present in the long-awaited parade of lingerie clothing El Secreto de Victoria. At 32, she confesses that it would be a dream to follow in the footsteps of the legendary models who have graced the catwalks of this great event.

This will be her first campaign with the famous lingerie brand and she will debut alongside Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. “I grew up seeing his pictures. So it is absolutely unrealistic to be involved in this campaign,” he said.

