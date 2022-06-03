In a mini bikini, Clarissa Molina shows off a perfect tan while sunbathing on a yacht

Clarissa Molina welcomed the month of June by publishing three spectacular photos -taken in Puerto Rico-, in which she appears wearing a mini bikini and showing off her tanned body. With the sea as a background, she posed on a yacht and complemented everything with the following message: “One day I will be able to tell my children that on June 1, 2022 I was in my favorite place! 🌊☀️🌴”

Thanks to the strenuous exercise routines he performs every week under the supervision of the trainer alex fitbox The driver looks better and better, which can be seen in another publication that shows her wearing a red trikini and walking through the sea very smiling.

The Dominican has shared with her millions of fans on that social network the series of exercises that have helped her develop specific areas of her body; She published a video a few weeks ago in which she indicates how many times a routine should be performed to have spectacular buttocks.

