Entertainment

In a miniskirt and transparent blouse Shakira does her robot dance to the rhythm of “I congratulate you”

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Shakira.

Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Shakira not only very popular in Instagram; in TikTok He has more than 23 million followers, whom he pleases with videos in which he appears doing sexy dances. Now the singer has caused a sensation for a clip that shows her wearing a total look black made up of a miniskirt, bra and transparent blouse, doing his “robot” choreography and with his song “Congratulations” background. But that was not all, because at the same time she “competed” with the masked dancer and choreographer avemovesvery famous in that social network.

Several weeks ago, the 45-year-old Colombian published another video in which, wearing that same sexy outfit, she dances the rap classic very animatedly. “push it”causing a furor among his fans and obtaining more than 18 million reproductions.

Currently Shakira serves as judge -along with Nick Jonas Y liz koshy– on the TV show “Dancing with myself”. As to “Congratulations”the video of the song already has more than 103 million views on Youtube; the singer herself thanked her followers for her achievement by writing a message on Instagram.

You may also like:

-Chris Evans Starts Following Shakira on Instagram, but Henry Cavill Ignores Her

-This is the Miami mansion to which Shakira will move with her children after separating from Piqué

Source link

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Salsera party returns to Hiram Bithorn after two years of pandemic hiatus | shows

8 mins ago

Sandra Bullock Reveals Which Movie She Regrets Making

9 mins ago

Gloria Trevi looks like a hula girl with impressive hip movements | VIDEO

20 mins ago

Britney Spears: her marriage to Sam Asghari interrupted by her ex

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button