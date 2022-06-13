In a miniskirt and transparent blouse Shakira does her robot dance to the rhythm of “I congratulate you”

Shakira not only very popular in Instagram; in TikTok He has more than 23 million followers, whom he pleases with videos in which he appears doing sexy dances. Now the singer has caused a sensation for a clip that shows her wearing a total look black made up of a miniskirt, bra and transparent blouse, doing his “robot” choreography and with his song “Congratulations” background. But that was not all, because at the same time she “competed” with the masked dancer and choreographer avemovesvery famous in that social network.

Several weeks ago, the 45-year-old Colombian published another video in which, wearing that same sexy outfit, she dances the rap classic very animatedly. “push it”causing a furor among his fans and obtaining more than 18 million reproductions.

Currently Shakira serves as judge -along with Nick Jonas Y liz koshy– on the TV show “Dancing with myself”. As to “Congratulations”the video of the song already has more than 103 million views on Youtube; the singer herself thanked her followers for her achievement by writing a message on Instagram.

