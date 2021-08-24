“In a nutshell, the banks” – iGizmo.it

OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely explained that banks were behind the platform’s recent ban on sexually explicit content. “It’s a policy change, we had no choice: the short answer is the banks,” Stokely told the Financial Times in an interview.

Stokely named three major banks that declined the service due to the “reputational risk” associated with OnlyFans’ sex material. All based in the UK: Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase. He said BNY Mellon had specifically “flagged and rejected” every transaction involving OnlyFans, thereby threatening the platform’s ability to pay creators.

Last week, Bloomberg reported more broadly that “banking partners and payment service providers” had lobbied OnlyFans – a platform formerly known as a sex worker paradise – to ban the promotion of sexually explicit material. from 1 October. The ban will affect anything that “displays, promotes, advertises or refers to real or simulated sex, masturbation and sex-related body fluids.” It will still allow nudity, but an email to the creators of OnlyFans suggested that activities like zooming too close to the private parts of the body could violate the rules.

Once again, credit card operators such as MasterCard and Visa play the role of bottleneck in the digital economy. They recently blocked the use of their cards to pay for sexual content, ostensibly to cut platforms that allow child pornography and non-consensual pornography, although the crackdown follows pressure from organizations that largely oppose sex work and pornography.

Stokely’s comments, however, pinpoint banks as the main culprits for the ban. He claims that JPMorgan Chase, for example, is “particularly aggressive in closing prostitute accounts” or any business that supports them. Similarly, he claimed that Metro Bank had closed OnlyFans’ account on short notice in 2019. Stokely told the Financial Times that he was not disclosing the company’s current banking partners.

OnlyFans is just the newest of other web companies that have found themselves eliminating or limiting sexual content in recent years, following platforms like Tumblr, Patreon, and eBay. To which are added the regulations, especially in the United States, which since 2018 have prevented the Apple and Google app stores from hosting sexually explicit material. On the day of the announcement of the blocking of this content by OnlyFans, analysts at Axios explained that the platform has struggled to raise funds from investors, but agreeing that the “porn problem” is one of the main causes that prevent access to financial resources. Too bad that, so far, prostitutes have been fundamental for the economic growth of the service and, despite its use by some celebrities of the cinema and music, the future of OnlyFans without this “red zone” is uncertain.