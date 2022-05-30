Entertainment

In a printed swimsuit and at 53 years old, Tatiana poses from her room

Although much of the extensive group of fans of Tatiana They are children, this time the singer wanted to please the adult public, by showing herself very sexy from her room in a couple of photographs that she published in her stories of Instagram. For this he opted for a tight printed swimsuit, showing that at 53 years old he is in top physical shape.

Currently Tatiana is celebrating her 38-year career, and made use of her social networks to thank her fans for making her a the queen of children, in addition to buying his ballad records over several decades: “Thank you all for celebrating my 38-year career with me.” ❤️

In her role as a driver, the Monterrey native has been widely accepted thanks to the reality show “Junior MasterChef”, which is already in its final stage. And throughout these weeks she has been seen in various colorful outfits, which have been to the taste of his fans.

