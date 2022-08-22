In a satin slit skirt and big après-ski, Billie Eilish blows hot and cold on the streets of Singapore

Traveling in the island city-state of Southeast Asia, the American singer seems to have freed herself, once again, from conventions.

Since the beginning of her career, Billie Eilish has cultivated a style with multiple inspirations, between looks street wear and “femme fatale” outfits. This Monday, August 22, the American singer shared on her Instagram account a look that this time merged two completely different universes, but once again at the antipodes. The interpreter of bad guy wore black après-ski boots with a satin lace slit skirt on the streets of Singapore, where she visited as part of her tour Happy Than Ever. A combination all in black, which was completed with a top with thin straps and a newsboy cap.

Fashion without seasons

Through this outfit, the singer merges summer and winter fashions, in a heat of around 30 degrees. A fashion coup that is reminiscent of the spring-summer 2021 fashion show of the Louis Vuitton house, in which the artistic director had just paraded loose summer dresses with après-ski, baptized pillow boots. It is not years old either to recall a look by Kendall Jenner, who posed last January in the snow, in a bikini and furry moon boots.