In a shocking event, an iconic former guerrilla trained in Cuba by Ernesto Guevara was assassinated

for almost two years was present in the social networks of Venezuela this question “Where is Carlos Lanz?”. The mysterious disappearance of the well-known ex-guerrilla, iInvolved in the armed struggle that formed Che Guevara in the 1960s and a decade later protagonist of the most notorious kidnapping in the history of Venezuelawas the subject of debate and this forced a thorough judicial investigation.

Hit men hired by Lanz’s sentimental partner were in charge of assassinating him with shots at close range. By indications of Maxiorisol Cumare, who was a partner of the former guerrilla for more than three decades, there should be no trace of his body. He paid $8,000 to have his partner butchered and thrown into pieces in a pigsty for pigs to eat.

The details of what is undoubtedly a shocking event were provided by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who took advantage of the media platform on July 6 to rule out any political motive. Although the backdrop is actually a plot of corruption.

The marital differences between Cumare and Lanz, according to the prosecutor himself, were related to the acts of corruption in which the woman was immersed, who, due to her position as director of INCES (National Institute of Socialist Education and Training) in the province of Aragua , in the center of the country, had amassed a small fortune thanks to the finger assignment of contracts with the State.

Lanz was reported missing in August 2020 by his children from a previous partner. From then on, a Committee for the Life of Carlos Lanz was activated, in which, although it may seem grotesque, Cumare also participated.

leftist activists, of what has been called critical chavismo in Venezuela that broke with the regime of Nicolás Maduro but that vindicates the figure of Hugo Chávez, supported several hypotheses in the last two years.

Firstly, the thesis was handled that there was a “pass of account” against Lanz from Washington for his leading role in the kidnapping of a high-ranking American representative of a transnational company. The possibility that he had been kidnapped to prevent him from denouncing corruption within Chavismo was also discussed.

Lanz, born in 1946, was early linked to the guerrilla struggle in Venezuela. He was part of the Armed Forces for National Liberation (FALN) in the 1960s. created as the armed wing of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), with men who were trained in Cuba with the advice of Che Guevara and armed by Fidel Castro himself.

It was such Guevara’s connection with the FALN, who at some point was suspected of joining the guerrilla brigades of the mountains of the state (province) of Falcón. Finally “the heroic guerrilla” went to Bolivia.

In 1966 the PCV breaks with the line of Havana, of the foquista guerrilla, and aligns itself with the position of the then Soviet Union and the powerful Soviet communist party of that time, of inserting the Third World communist parties in the political struggle. provided there are conditions for it.

In Venezuela, the democratic system of that time opted for what became known as “pacification”which led to legalizing the PCV and, in practice, pardoning the crimes committed by those who once took up arms.

Lanz then chose to continue with the armed struggle, which went from the mountainous areas to urban actions, including kidnappings as a way of financing his operations, especially from the 70s, when Cuba distanced itself from the main referent of that time, Douglas Bravowho refused to “pacify”.

Lanz came to the fore for being the main person responsible for the kidnapping of William Frank Niehous, an American businessman and representative of a powerful transnational in Venezuela. This businessman, whom the insurgent groups accused of having links with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), was kidnapped for three years.

Niehous was released in a military operation and Lanz detained in it. This would have been achieved thanks to the denunciation of another of the kidnappers, Iván Padilla Bravo. They demanded 20 million dollars for his release.

In the mid-1980s, everyone involved in this high-profile case, the most important kidnapping recorded in Venezuelawere released by the democratic State and some of them, like Lanz, incorporated into university teaching in public entities.

Lanz’s disappearance, as of August 2020, was practically ignored by the judicial and police authorities of Venezuela. After intensifying their campaigns on social networks and revealing that no in-depth investigations had been carried out, the Prosecutor’s Office took up the case a few months ago and offered a million dollars for reliable information on Lanz’s whereabouts.

Apparently this sum of money ended up cracking the network of complicity that had been woven, and the person who helped Lanz with the housework provided information. In total, a dozen people are detained and prosecuted according to the prosecution.

“The image that the prosecutor Tarek William Saab left of the last years of the life of the guerrilla Carlos Lanz was very deplorable; a corrupt wife with several lovers, who harassed him and even beat him. And when he wanted, he decided to assassinate him with the help of several henchmen revolutionaries,” commented veteran journalist Gregorio Salazar. This was the epilogue of this controversial figure of the former Venezuelan guerrilla struggle supported by Cuba.