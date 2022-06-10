In a tight black jumpsuit and without a bra, Belinda announces her duet with Ana Mena

in your account Instagram Belinda She has just given her fans a big surprise, publishing a photo in which she looks very sexy, wearing a tight black jumpsuit that revealed her lack of underwear and reveals one of her legs (which she covers with a high boot). . But she does not appear alone in the image, but with the Spanish singer Ana Menawith whom he performs a duet on his new single “12 hours”which will be available from June 17.

the stay of Belinda in Spain for more than two months (after his break with Christian Nodal) has brought her great professional projects, re-recording songs and resuming her role as an actress, since after the success of the TV series Netflix “Welcome to Eden” It has been confirmed that there will be a second season. In addition, the singer does not stop posting photos on that social network in which she models all kinds of clothes, such as jeans, minidresses and even bikinis.

Belinda has been very excited about the subject “12 hours”, and its goal is for it to become the song of the summer in Spain. She continues to write songs, which could make up her next album.

